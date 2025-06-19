Her Best Friend’s Crippling Social Anxiety Began Holding Both Of Them Back From New Social Opportunities, So Their Friendship Began To Face A Crisis

People don’t talk enough sometimes about how mental health can affect close friendships.

She had spent months helping her best friend navigate social anxiety, but when every outing turned into an emotional minefield, resentment slowly took root.

AITA for telling my best friend her anxiety is holding me back? So my (19f) best friend (19f) has been developing extreme social anxiety.

I always tried to help her and support her in social situations when she shuts down and gets overwhelmed, but recently I feel like she doesn’t even try to put herself out there.

For example, recently we went out for dinner and met this large group of girls our age, and they were so fun and nice. They asked us if we wanted to join them at one of the girl’s house party later. I said yeah immediately, keeping in mind that my friend had been complaining about wanting more friends because when I’m busy, she doesn’t have anyone else.

She nodded her head, and then when she pulled me aside, she said she wants to go home and that her anxiety is getting really bad. It was so frustrating because that was such a good opportunity for us to make new friends who were like us and just have fun. She even got along great with them, not just me.

Other examples include her begging to go on a double date with me and then asking to leave midway because she felt overstimulated and judged by the boys. This is understandable and I love my best friend, but I can’t just leave opportunities and fun things randomly because she decides she can’t handle it anymore.

Like a few weeks ago, we were out with my friends and everything was fine. When we got home, her mood was off, so I asked what’s up. She said that I was being really inconsiderate at the event because “I kept leaving her side to talk to other people knowing she gets anxious around people she’s not close with.” I snapped and said she needs to get a grip and that she can stay home if her anxiety is that bad rather than holding me back every single time. Is this too harsh? AITA?

