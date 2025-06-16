Her Boss Denied Most Of Her Vacation Request, So She Got A Doctor’s Note Saying She Couldn’t Work For A Week

Sick time and vacation time are a part of an employee’s overall compensation package and shouldn’t be denied unless there is an emergency.

What would you do if you put in for a week of vacation and your boss only approved one day?

That is what happened to the employee in this story, so when she got sick, she took a full week of paid sick time that the doctor allowed.

You’re going to cancel my vacation leave because I got sick? Okay. My vacation leave credits expire next month, so I requested 5 days off hoping to go home to my family and get some rest. Only 1 them got approved, and it’s in the middle of the week. Reasoning being that we’re short-staffed, as usual.

I suddenly had a very bad flare up of arthritis in the beginning of last week. I could barely sit up, and walking up the stairs to get to my workstation (I work at home) is out of the question.

So, I took a day off, and my boss said okay, that’s fine, but we’re going to have to cancel your vacation leave, since you’re going to rest anyway. It’s not like I had any rest when I was writhing on my bed in pain. Spite empowered me and I managed to get to a hospital with the last of my strength (and my boyfriend’s help) to get my fluids drained. I felt a lot better, but I was in so much pain in the beginning that my doctor seemed to take pity on me and gave me 5 days rest, and he told me to just contact him if I need more.

I was only planning to rest it out for a day or two more, but I ended up having a whole week (or more if I feel like it) to myself feeling much better. I was even able to go home. The best thing is that it’s all paid since I also have plenty of sick leave credits left and there’s nothing they can do about that.

Why do some companies think they can deny vacation time, which is part of the overall benefits package, not a ‘gift’ that can be revoked?

Sick time and vacation time are part of your compensation package.

They should not be denied because the company has trouble keeping staff.

