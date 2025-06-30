Her Boyfriend Is Brushing Her Aside For His New Guy Friends, So She Finally Put Her Foot Down And Stood Up To Him

You probably have friends who are in relationships like this…

AITA for telling my partner no I won’t be ordering him and his “boys” food? “I (29F) and my partner (26M) are in the bumpy stages of our committed relationship.

I have asked him if we could go for walks that are free and nearby as he told me we could do things if they’re nearby and free. But he kept telling me that he’s busy with work and can’t for months. Next thing he tells me is that he’s going to a walking trail with the boys. I had been waiting patiently for us to hang out once he has time. He didn’t care why I was upset that time, it was his free time and that’s what he wanted to do. He has “forgotten” to let me know if he’s going to bring anyone to their home from one of the jobs he did before. He worked late nights and it interferes with my sleep schedule a lot. Also helped me keep a calm mind on his safety, he worked in a dangerous place where shootings have happened. He has even randomly told me that he was going to eat at a restaurant with the boys because one of them was going through a divorce.

He left very well dressed to a simple sushi place around this time and behaved odd. That was throughout our relationship, and just recently he gave him 3 food options to eat out that I didn’t want. Then told me that he got invited to go eat with the boys after I told him that I didn’t want to eat out. This was after he impulsively bought a bike. This felt suspicious to me that he was quickly invited to eat by coworkers (he refers to them as “the boys”).

By now I’ve already been feeling like I’m at the back burner of his life. But late last night he texted me to order him and “the boys” from work, food from my account to be delivered to his job. He works overnight.

I refused, he’s been on a diet for week now. He has requested that I help him get on track. He isn’t supposed to be eating fast food late at night or he’ll get bloated (he noticed himself). Before he left he brought trail mix and an apple in his lunch, I asked about those items and he told me he hasn’t eaten them yet. I told him that he can just eat that since it’s part of his night diet. He told me that I can use his card that is on my account, I told him no if he wants food he can tell his boys to order them food. He started to get very upset at me for refusing to get them food. I was already watching his bike that he bought on impulse because he felt like it might get stolen outside.

He didn’t wait until we had a house to keep it secure (it was his original plan). He didn’t care of adding more things on my plate, started to demand my password. I ignored his texts because it frustrated me that he couldn’t understand my POV of this, why do I need to cater to his boys when I don’t know them nor met them. He’s never behaved this way before over delivered food. He’s frustrated at me for not ordering him and his boys food from my account basically. If it was only him, it would have been different. AITA for telling him no and standing my ground?”

