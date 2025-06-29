Her Boyfriend Was Supposed To Help Prepare For Their Trip, But His Laziness Left Her Doing Everything Alone

The idea of planning a spontaneous trip with your partner can sound exciting — until one person is left doing all of the work.

As she started to pack up the van and prepare all of their belongings, her boyfriend’s insistence on lounging on the couch was starting to wear her patience thin.

AITA For telling my boyfriend the same thing he tells me? My boyfriend and I have been together for about 10 months, and we are about to hit the road and travel. We have both quit our jobs, and I am packed up and ready to leave in my van, but he has some stuff to get out of his house still.

It’s starting to feel like she’s the only one taking the preparation seriously.

I came back to town yesterday to help him pack and get rid of stuff, and he says he’ll be ready to go by Saturday—4 days—but I highly doubt it. I’m happy to help, but it would require him to get out of bed, sober up even just a little, and just do it, which he doesn’t seem to want to.

Her boyfriend is always quick to make excuses for himself.

He walked back to his room to lie down, after laying passed out on the couch most of the day, and told me that “I have to understand, he’s just on a different schedule than me.” I understand that he is on a different schedule—he used to work nights—and his job ended last week, so I understand he’s still in that schedule, but it’s 4 p.m. right now. When he used to be heading to work.

But she’s growing increasingly wary of his attitude.

He says stuff like this a lot: “You have to understand, I’m just on a different schedule than you,” or “We’re just different people, I do/don’t do x,” or whatever it is at the time. Or “I’m just not like you.” I have told him that this bothers me and that I feel like he uses these statements a little condescendingly. Here is where I think I’m the AH.

So when he gives her the same tired excuses, she finally snaps.

When he walked back to his room to lie down, I came in to see if he’d just try to get up and make some food, and I heard the whole “I’m just on a different schedule than you” thing again. So I told him, “I’m not like you, I actually want to get stuff done.” He told me that it was mean, and I’m starting to think it kind of really was. AITA?

Her words may have been harsh, but this frustration has been building for a while now.

This user is concerned that this guy’s behavior will continue to spell trouble in the future.

If he’s acting this way now, imagine what he will be like on a trip…

This user thinks she was merely stating facts.

At this point, maybe she should just go without him.

She can’t ignore how much his bad attitude is holding both of them back, especially before a big trip.

Sometimes tough love is the only way to break through complacency.

