Her Boyfriend Won’t Stay With Their Child In The Hospital Any Longer, And She Is Disgusted By His Selfish Reasons

AITA for not being sympathetic with my boyfriend about his hate for hospitals. My boyfriend and I have been together for 2 years now and we have a 3 month old son; I’ll call him A. I also have a 6 yr old from a different relationship and his kindergarten graduation is tomorrow morning.

‘A’ has been in the hospital since March 5th and it is currently May 15th. He has had to have 3 surgeries and they are thinking about discharging him TOMORROW. But they need someone to go over something in the morning when trying to talk to S; he straight up said “I’m not staying here another day” and he’s been home more times than me. I work 20+ hours a week and if I have the day off I’m in the hospital (which is 1.5 hours from where we live) and my boyfriend does NOT have a job.

His “excuse” for not wanting to stay here is he’s already been here for a long time and he’s been here for a week after he was home for a week. And he hates hospitals so much that he doesn’t want to be here anymore. I think that he is being selfish not wanting to stay in the hospital with our child. AITA?

