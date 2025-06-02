Her Brother Asked Her For Money, But When He Didn’t Get What He Wanted He Told Their Parents About Her Gambling Habit

So many stories that end up on this particular subreddit involve some variation on “family member wants money, I want to tell them to pound sand.”

Sometimes it’s easy to see both sides.

Then there’s a story like this one…

AITAH for not giving my brother any money after he’s snitched on me? I (25F) have been working two jobs for the past year to save for a house down payment. Three months ago I also started a small TikTok shop selling vintage clothing that’s been doing very very well like about 2.4k as an avg in profit. I like to gamble a bit here and there and like 2 weeks ago or so won close to 5k on jackpot city and its only him who knows about this. I kept this side hustle quiet from my parents because they’re traditional and always criticize everything.

To be absolutely clear, the thing she wants to keep quiet is her TikTok business, not the gambling, which is super odd.

Only my brother (22M) knew about it because he helped me film product videos. Last week, he asked me for $250 to go out and I gave him 50 instead cuz 250 was way too much for a simple go out. He got upset and immediately told our parents about my “secret business.” Now my mom is constantly asking for details and the main thing that I ever wanted in my life was to keep my financial life private.

And then this dude has the audacity…

My brother asked for money again yesterday, saying since our parents know now so there’s no reason to say no. I refused and told him I won’t be giving him money ever again after breaking my trust. He says I’m being petty and that “family should help family.” AITAH here?

Let’s see what the comments make of this:

Be the helpful family member you wish to see in the world.



There is one thing to point out, though…

Get an agreement in place.

Generally, people were unimpressed.

As dumb as the ask is, it’s also a super bad idea to have people participating in money-making endeavors without a clear understanding of their compensation.

If he’s part of your crew, get something in writing that confirms what he’s being paid, and pay it regularly.

If he chooses to party with that cash, that’s his decision.

