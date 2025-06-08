Her Brother’s Girlfriend Wanted To Use The Shower, But She Sent Him Off To His Place Instead

Pop quiz – if someone just needed to use your bathroom right now, out of the blue, how comfortable would you feel?

AITAH for not letting my brother’s gf use my shower? I live alone and agreed with my family to have a small BBQ at my place. My brother (25M) brought his gf (23F) with him. I never got to fully meet her, I just saw her once and said hi (We couldn’t have a talk because they were in a rush to catch a flight when I saw her for the first time)

During the evening she insisted to repaint a small wooden garden bench that I got for almost free on facebook marketplace but needed some refurbishment. I told her I could do it on my own and we could just enjoy our company during the BBQ instead of working but she still went for it. She ended up having white paint all over her hands, arms and legs.

When she asked me if she could take a shower at my place I said I would be more comfortable if she did it at my brothers place (he lives away like 10 minutes). She looked kind of annoyed but said okay and left with him.

My brother texted me the next day saying I was rude and embarrassed his gf and it was totally unnecessary, and I should’ve just said yes. The problem is that I am extremely sensitive with my private space, and I just felt extremely uncomfortable at that moment sharing it with someone I barely knew. AITA for that?

