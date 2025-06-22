Her Careless Sister Wants To Borrow Their Late Mother’s Jewelry, But She Said No Because She’s Afraid She’ll Lose It

Some things are too precious to lose.

If you had a sentimental family heirloom, would you let another family member borrow if if they were prone to losing things? Or would you told on tight to keep the heirloom safe?

This woman was left her late mother’s jewelry, but her sister wants to borrow some pieces for a wedding.

She’s worried her sister would lose the jewelry, but she’s not sure if she should let her borrow it anyway.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to allow my sister to wear our late mothers jewelry? I (23F) have a sister named “Abby” (20F). We have always had a bumpy relationship throughout our childhood. Our mother died 2 years ago, and we have grown a bit closer since.

This woman received her late mom’s jewelry.

Our mom didn’t leave a will, but our dad gave me her jewelry because I wear jewelry every day and have always loved jewelry. I especially love our mother’s jewelry.

Her sister is prone to losing things.

My sister never wears jewelry because she doesn’t find it comfortable, so she always takes it off within an hour. She is also prone to losing things because she sets them down and forgets where she puts them.

Her sister is forgetful and isn’t very organized.

We would have to wait for her before we could leave the house because she would constantly forget where she had placed things. I would carry her phone and wallet in my purse because she doesn’t carry one.

Her sister asked to borrow some pieces of their mom’s jewelry.

Next week, she’s going to a destination wedding, and she is asking for some of our mother’s jewelry to take on the trip. I said no, and explained why. She took offense and told me, “She’s my mother too. You can’t gatekeep her jewelry.”

She didn’t want to lose her mom’s jewelry.

I told her that I’m not gatekeeping. I said I don’t want to lose her jewelry. I don’t even wear our mom’s jewelry a lot because I don’t want to lose it.

She’s torn about what to do.

Our dad thinks I should just give it to her to keep the peace. Some friends of ours think that I’m not a jerk because she does, in fact, lose the smallest of things. So AITA?

It’s not about being selfish; it’s about protecting a valuable possession.

