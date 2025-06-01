Her Chronically Late Sister Kept Making Her Late For Work, So She Finally Stopped Giving Her Rides

Helping out a family member often starts with good intentions.

But when one irresponsible younger sister kept making both of them late, one older sister had to decide if the kindness was worth the potential consequences.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for refusing to drive my sister to work after she kept making me late for mine? So I (26F) have been giving my younger sister (23F) a ride to her job for the past few months since her car broke down.

She agreed, under a few conditions.

We work in the same general direction, so I didn’t mind at first. I told her we’d have to leave by 7:30 sharp every morning so I could get to my job on time. She agreed.

But it didn’t take long for the younger sister to start screwing everything up.

The problem is, she’s never ready on time. She’ll be in the shower at 7:25 or still looking for her shoes at 7:35. I’ve reminded her dozens of times, even started warning her 15 minutes before we needed to leave. It didn’t help.

Now the older sister is starting to face consequences from the younger sister’s carelessness.

I ended up being late to my own job multiple times and got a warning from my manager.

So she decided she was done helping.

So last week, I told her I wasn’t going to drive her anymore unless she was standing outside ready to go by 7:30. The next day, she wasn’t ready again, so I left without her.

Now her younger sister is hurling accusations back at her.

She was furious and said I was being selfish and inconsiderate, especially knowing she doesn’t have another way to work. AITA?

This just isn’t worth losing your job over.

Reddit is sure to have some strong opinions on this.

It’s pretty rich for her sister to be calling anyone else selfish and inconsiderate.

Seems like her sister needs to learn a tough life lesson for this.

This sister needs to start taking some responsibility.

Looks like it’s time for her sister to find another way to work.

Ultimately, the younger sister had a tough lesson to learn about responsibility and time management.

Life doesn’t slow down for anyone — even family.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.