Her Cousin Volunteered To Photograph Their Wedding As His Gift To Them, But Months Later He Sent Them A Bill For His Services

Wedding gifts can take any form.

For example, if you have a friend who is a photographer, florist or baker, perhaps they would volunteer their services for free or at a huge discount as their wedding present.

This woman got an offer from her cousin to take their wedding photos as a wedding present, but months later, he claims that wasn’t actually the gift.

Was it a misunderstanding, or is he trying to scam her?

Check out the full story to decide.

Cousin offered to photograph our wedding “as a gift” — now he’s billing us. AITA for refusing to pay? I got married recently. My cousin is a professional wedding photographer. “As my gift to you two, I would be happy to take the photos at your wedding.” That’s what he said.

This woman did not force her cousin to take their wedding photos.

We told him we didn’t want him to feel obligated to do that. We didn’t want him to feel burdened with work since this is a celebratory weekend. He said he was happy to do it.

The couple was grateful for the gift.

We repeatedly expressed how grateful we were. We made sure to tag his business in all our posts. We figured that was that.

The photographer billed them months later.

Now, it’s a few months later. He’s received our thank you note for attending and photographing. He called to say he was sorry for any miscommunication but the gift was taking the time to put us on his busy wedding schedule. We were still expected to pay, and he wants $3,000.

They had better options, had they known.

Not to sound ungrateful, but it was only him with a camera. There was no extra equipment or staff members. We could have gone with our original choice of wedding photographer. They offered more people present at the wedding. They had a more advanced photography set-up, and the price was lower than my cousin’s.

They explained their situation.

We told him, he’d said it was “his gift to us.” Because of that, we did not set aside a large photo budget, and now, we don’t have $3,000 to give him.

Her cousin got upset.

He’s basically said we’re greedy jerks. He said we don’t respect his work, and this and that. I feel badly about the misunderstanding, but I think it was an honest mistake on our parts. And he bears some responsibility for the expectation being unclear.

Her parents think they should just pay him.

My parents think I should just drop it. They think we should keep the peace and pay him in installments. They seem to believe that I’m making this more than it needs to be. I want to stand my ground, but AITA?

Without a signed contract stating the price before the wedding, they’re not obligated to pay anything.

Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

No contract, no payment.

