Her Dad Keeps Using Her Laptop Without Permission, So She Told Him He Can’t Use It Anymore

Hands off, Dad!

That’s the basic theme of this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******? page, and you better believe that the woman who wrote it is sick and tired of her father using her laptop without permission.

Is she being unreasonable?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for hiding my laptop from my father? “I (26F) still stay with my parents and have been saving relentlessly to move out (for my own mental health and sanity I need to). My mother uses my personal laptop to research from time to time and takes it to work on certain days of the week (she asked me beforehand and I agreed). So during the week she uses it and on the weekend I use it. So here comes the three’s a crowd dilemma I have.

There’s a problem.

My father decided he wants to use my laptop during the week when I’m not home without asking me. Now this becomes an issue for a number of different reasons. He will stop her from whatever she is doing to take it. No regard for what she’s doing with it. He’ll hog it for the whole day. Also, and this is important to note, he damages his own and other peoples things constantly (he has replaced his own USB at least 4 times this year alone, IT’S MAY!!!). He has his own, at one point he had TWO. I’m sure you can guess why he’s down to one. He’s reasoning for using it changes by the week. “I’m struggling with me email”, I tell him to contact IT at his job (he waited weeks to do this, didn’t then I fixed the problem).

This guy…

“My Microsoft Word won’t save.” My favourite is the general “there’s something wrong with my laptop” no further explanation just that. I’ve pleaded with my mother at length to not give him my laptop when I’m at work (I don’t when I’m home and he seems apprehensive to ask me) but when I get home I find him using it. Take a guess as to how he got his hands on it. My last straw and connection to the title of this post was last week when I caught him using it when I got home. He closed it quickly, didn’t bother to shut it down and just left it like that (the little orange light was still on so I knew it was still on).

She’s over it.

I proceeded to open it and attempt to shut it down but it was frozen on the home screen and refused to switch off or sign in. I panicked (some of my stuff is on there) and Googled (on my phone) possible solutions and luckily one worked. From that day I hide my laptop in my room, left my door closed every morning before I go to work and made my mother promise not to give it to him otherwise I’ll switch the password and she’ll be locked out too. As far as he knows I take it with me to work (I don’t) and he’s asking everyone in the house where I put it and is hoping either my mom or younger sister pulls it out so he can take it from them (the one sense he has is that he refuses to enter my room hence it being closed). I honestly don’t know what else to do.”

Take a look at what Reddit users had to say.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This individual chimed in.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user said they all suck.

Her father needs to learn the definition of the word NO.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.