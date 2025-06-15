Her Dad’s Partner Lied To This Woman’s Kids To Manipulate Her, So She Made Her Confess To Them

When people try to override your decisions, it’s not okay, but you can avoid them for the most part.

AITA for forcing my father’s partner to take back a lie she told my children?

I’ll preface this by saying I don’t have the best relationship with my father and his partner “Blair” is a big part of the reason why. While I don’t hate her, she is extremely obnoxious and childish. She’s also horrible with boundaries. It feels like any time someone tells her “no,” she hears “maybe.” She’s been like this for as long as I’ve known her, but it’s become harder to deal with since I had children, so I try to keep some distance.

Blair and my father are planning on going to Orlando in July. About a month ago, she asked whether me, my husband and our kids wanted to join them. I thanked her for inviting us, but said no, because we’re planning on going next January and there’s a pretty big chance I’ll have to work in July. Also (and I didn’t say this to her), we’ve been to Orlando with her before and my husband has stated he’d rather eat glass than do it again. A week later, Blair told me they were getting their tickets and asked me whether I was sure we wouldn’t join them. I said I was. Days after that, my sister called me – Blair had told her I was “thinking about going” while inviting her and her boyfriend. I, once again, told Blair we wouldn’t go. Finally, Blair asked me if I’d be okay with her and my father taking my kids to Orlando. I said no, because we’re not even in the same hemisphere as the U.S. and I wouldn’t let my young children travel to a different country without me or my husband. Last week, my sister babysat my kids while my husband and I went out. While we were gone, Blair visited to drop off a gift she and my father had bought for my husband. She also took the opportunity to tell my children we were all going to Orlando in July.

My daughter didn’t care about it much at first (I think she didn’t really register it), but my son got very excited right away. He kept talking about how much he wanted to go to Disney and asking about the trip. And after watching her big brother like that, my daughter jumped on the bandwagon with him. It was both heartbreaking and infuriating to watch them like that.

I called Blair and said she had two options: either she told my kids she’d lied and they weren’t going to Orlando or I did. I added that if she told them, she’d have the opportunity to apologize and explain herself, but if I did, I would not do that for her. Blair chose to call my children herself. I kept the phone on speaker to make sure she was apologizing, explaining everything, and making it clear we wouldn’t go to Orlando in July. Both my children (especially my son) were upset, but by husband and I had a talk with them and managed to cheer them up. My father texted me yesterday. He said that he didn’t appreciate the way I dealt with this. Blair is still upset and thinks my kids are mad at her now. He wants me to apologize or at least try to get my kids to forgive her, but I don’t see why I should. She was the one who lied to my children, and I’m not responsible for Blair’s feelings. We’re still on this back-and-forth, and I can tell neither of us is particularly proud about this. AITA?

