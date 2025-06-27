Her Dogs Remained Calm And Respectful, But Her Neighbors’ Poor Training Of Their Dogs Became Her Problem Anyway

Pet owners often find themselves caught between what’s best for their animals and what keeps the peace with neighbors.

One woman loved spending quiet afternoons on her patio with her two calm beagles, but their presence unintentionally sparked chaos on the other side of the fence. Now she’s wondering if that makes her the villain.

AITA because I don’t bring in my dogs when my neighbors let out their dogs. I (27F) have two very well-behaved beagles.

The dogs behave themselves very well, which makes things a breeze for her.

They don’t bark at anything while they are outside and actually don’t care for the neighbors’ dogs—they just ignore them. Maybe I’m looking for validation, as I enjoy sitting on my back patio when it’s nice out. I have my dogs sit outside with me most of the time.

But her neighbors’ dogs behave very differently, and it begins to cause issues.

Most of my neighbors have dogs that go insane when they see my dogs, barking and snarling and digging at the fence (which has destroyed my fence, but the neighbors are actively replacing said fence).

She somehow still feels like this is her fault.

Here is where I feel bad: when I am sitting outside with my dogs, the neighbors’ dogs don’t get to go out. I feel bad for those dogs not getting to do what they need to do. AITA?

Sitting quietly with her dogs hardly makes her the bad guy here.

What did redditors think?

This user thinks it all comes down to the dogs’ training.

It seems like this is squarely the neighbor’s problem.

This responsible pet owner demonstrates what it’s like to actually take responsibility for your pet and their shortcomings.

This user reassures the homeowner that they’re definitely not in the wrong.

At the end of the day, her dogs weren’t the ones disturbing the peace, and neither was she.

That’s more than many neighbors can say.

