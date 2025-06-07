Her Elderly Neighbor Kept Asking Her To Pick Up Groceries For Her, But She Finally Said No And Suggested Several Delivery Services Instead

Some people abuse kindness.

What would you do if you agreed to run an errand for a neighbor, but then they kept asking you to run errands for them? Would you keep running the errands, or would you eventually think that enough is enough and put an end to it?

AITA for refusing to do my neighbour’s shopping after helping her once, even though she could order online? A couple of weeks ago, my elderly neighbour knocked on my door. Let’s call her Jean. She asked if I was “popping to Tesco anytime soon.” I was, so I said I didn’t mind grabbing her a few bits.

She gave me a short list: milk, bread, Rich Tea biscuits, that sort of thing. I dropped it off later that day. No drama. She gave me the money. I said it was no bother.

But then, two days later, she knocked again. Another list. Then again. And again. Now, I’m getting shopping lists handed to me three times a week. She’s asking for specific brands and odd requests. She even asked if I could swing by Boots to collect her prescription.

I finally told her, as politely as I could, that I can’t keep doing it. I work full time and I’ve got kids, and honestly, I’m shattered most days. I also pointed out that she can order groceries online.

Brands like Tesco, Sainsbury’s, even Iceland do deliveries. And there’s a pharmacy just down the road. They offer free prescription delivery. She’s mobile enough to go into her garden and down the street, so it’s not like she’s housebound.

She got really cold and muttered something. It was about how she “thought I was better than the rest of them.” Since then, a couple of neighbours have been a bit frosty, so I’m wondering if she’s had a moan.

I do feel a bit guilty. But AITA for not wanting to be a full-time errand runner? There are perfectly reasonable alternatives.

Some people take a mile when you give them an inch.

