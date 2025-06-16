Her Estranged Mother Caused Her Years Of Pain, So When Her Mother Reached Out About A Kidney Transplant, She’s Left With A Difficult Choice

Family estrangement can leave wounds that never fully heal, even with time.

When a mother who caused lasting harm suddenly returns with a life-or-death request, it forces painful choices for a daughter.

AITAH for not wanting to give my estranged mother my kidney? I (30 F) have a mother (62 F) who is estranged from me and has been for about 5 years now. She made me and my partner homeless 5 years ago, and I don’t speak to her or any of my other family.

Now she texts me on FB and tells me that she has kidney disease. She sends me the information to get tested to see if I’m a match and asks me if I can donate a kidney.

Bearing in mind I have 5 other siblings she’s not estranged from that she can ask.

I have health problems myself, and I don’t think I could deal with major surgery like a kidney transplant anyway due to my health issues.

How do I tell her no, and should I feel guilty? AITAH for not wanting to give her my kidney?

No one would blame this woman for saying no after everything she’s been through with her mom.

A strong “no” is really all she needs. No explanations needed.

If anything, this situation can serve as a warning to be proactive about her own health.

She doesn’t need to give her mother a kidney, but she does need to give herself permission to say no.

