Her Ex Got Remarried And His New Wife Is Making Changes She Doesn’t Like, So She Called Her Out And Now The Ex Is Upset

When you are co-parenting with an ex, you don’t get to control every aspect of what they do while your child is at their house.

What would you do if your ex’s new wife started making changes to things like swapping out clothes or snacks that you sent?

That is the situation the mom in this story is in, and she feels like she is just setting boundaries but her ex and his wife are now upset about it.

Check it out.

AITA for telling my ex husband’s wife not to mess with my kid when he’s with his dad? I’m 33yo F and my ex is 35yo M. We’ve been co-parenting our 8yo son since we split a few years ago. Things were mostly fine until he got remarried a few months back. His new wife been trying too hard to act like she’s the boss of my kid.

She is trying to establish herself as a mother figure.

Last weekend, my son came home and told me she went through his backpack, took out the hoodie I packed, and gave him a “better one” she bought. Also tossed the snacks I sent and replaced them with her own. She didn’t ask me or even tell me. Just went and did it like I don’t exist. That made me mad.

What does the child think of this?

So I messaged her and said hey, don’t touch my kid’s stuff or change anything without asking me. You’re not his mom. She got all offended and told my ex I was bein “mean and territorial.” Now he’s on her side sayin I should be happy someone else cares about our kid. But like, she’s crossing lines. I just want boundaries respected. She can care all she wants but don’t overstep. AITA for saying something?

There isn’t really enough information here.

Did the step-mom say what was wrong with the hoodie or the snacks?

Were they dirty or unhealthy options?

Also, what does the child think of what she gave him?

Let’s see what the people in the comments think.

This person says dad might want to get this stopped or lose the child.

Yeah, giving him extra is one thing.

Step-moms can be great.

Step-mom should not have tossed those things away.

This commenter thinks step-mom is being controlling.

Co-parenting is hard, especially when stepparents get involved.

Having a good conversation where everyone puts the child’s best interests first may help here.

If it is possible.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.