Her Ex-Husband Found Out She Was Diagnosed With Epilepsy, And Was Furious She Didn’t Tell Him

AITAH for not telling my ex about a life changing illness?

I was married to my ex husband for 16 years before he had an affair with a coworker and decided to move out and be with her. This was about 8 years ago. We have 2 kids who are now 18 and 20.

Something major has happened since.

After several initial weeks of dealing with my feelings, I have since been amicable with both him and his girlfriend. I put my feelings aside for the sake of my kids. The 18 year old lives with me and is taking a year to decide if he wants to do to college or trade school for his future. I was just diagnosed with epilepsy and started anti seizure medication. I’m crossing my fingers it will mean I am in the overwhelming majority who (with consistent management) never have another seizure. However. My 18 year old was at their fathers and casually mentioned my diagnosis.

And that sparked anger.

My ex called me later that evening yelling how he had a right to know as the father of our children. While it is not a big secret and I don’t care that he knows I don’t believe he had a right to know anymore. Our kids are both adults and ‘mostly’ self sufficient and more than likely I will be fine (once I can drive again since my state has a restriction that you cannot drive a certain number of months after a seizure). AITAH for not telling him right away?

