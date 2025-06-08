Her Ex Kept Eating All Her Special Snacks, But When She Started Hiding Them, He Accused Her Of Being Petty And Selfish

When two people continue to live under the same roof post-breakup, boundaries become more important than ever.

When he kept eating the food she specifically bought for herself, she found a quiet way to reclaim control, but he wasn’t happy.

AITA for “hiding” snacks? My soon-to-be ex and I are splitting amicably. I have an apartment lease set up to start next month, and he will sell the house. But in the meantime, I’ve moved into the spare room.

I was the primary breadwinner, and I bought all the food. Since I still live here and make more, I still buy food. This is where the issue arises. I decided to go back on my healthy diet I paused because dealing with my ex exhausted me. So I buy the stuff on his list, plus the healthy snacks and food for me.

These have specific macros I need. Multiple times, he has eaten all of these snacks before I can have any, while his salads he insists I buy for him go bad.

I’ve taken to putting my snacks in my closet. I have trouble getting enough of the right calories, and I need snacks. This is the only way I can ensure I get to eat them.

He found them and said I’m being mean by hiding food. He says these are the best snacks and it’s not fair he can’t have any.

I know they’re good snacks! That’s why I bought them! I just want my snacks. AITA?

The ex is the one who’s truly in the wrong here!

It’s a good thing this couple is already splitting up because there are no boundaries to be seen here.

This user thinks this problem could have been solved a long time ago.

This couple may be splitting up, but they still owe each other basic respect.

Maybe the real selfishness here was him expecting her to keep giving without limits.

