Her Father Wants To Pick Her Up At Noon On Christmas, So He Got Mad At Her When She Said She Wanted To Stay At Her Mom’s Longer

AITA for asking to stay one more hour at my mum’s on Christmas from my dad? Hey everyone, so for a bit of context, I (18F) have Level-2 autism and don’t really handle being yelled at particularly well, plus I tend to avoid conflict. This also happens every Christmas, except for last one, where he got COVID. My parents (53F & 51M) are also divorced and have been divorced since I was in year 3, and they haven’t been on speaking terms since.

I’ve also been living with my mum, without swapping weeks, since about 2021. It was my decision after a large argument I got into with my dad after my at-the-time doctor labeled him as being abusive. So onto the story, about a week before Christmas, my dad called me up and insisted on picking me up at 12 p.m., which I’ve always tended to hate since I never get enough time to talk to my mum’s side of the family.

I asked him if I could have more time, like an hour or two, which was when he started screaming at me over the phone. During this conversation, he mainly calls me stupid for not understanding “street smarts,” and how my mum is clearly “drugged up and convincing her ex to be her drug dealer” (my mum’s ex was going to be at the party because my half sister’s children being there).

He proceeded to dismiss the time one of my doctors called him abusive before I eventually gave up and gave into the idea of being picked up 12 p.m., despite being obviously upset about it (I was crying because of him yelling at me). After that, we left it there until Christmas Eve, where I asked my mum if she could try convincing him, which although she agreed, it didn’t help.

So moving to today, I woke up and had a missed call from my dad, so I called him back up where we said Merry Christmas to each other before I asked about having more time at Mum’s again. He got angry at this and proceeded to scream at me. But I stood my ground and insisted on 1 – 2 p.m. and not going at 12 p.m.

This resulted in him deciding to cancel the Christmas plans I had with him because he “makes my life miserable” (I didn’t say this. I said not seeing the rest of my [mum’s family] for more than 30 minutes sours my mood for the rest of the day). [He, then, gave] me the silent treatment and hung up on me. This was after I said that the earliest I’m going is 1 p.m. before. I don’t care about how he thinks it’s unfair that Mum “gets more hours over the year” because I’m not even covered my child support anymore, and he’s technically getting more of the day, regardless, on Christmas.

Honestly, I’m just a bit confused over this whole situation. I still want to see him, as I had presents I handmade for him, which [I] probably won’t even be [able to] give. I don’t even really care about my presents. I just want to spend more time with some of my family that I only usually see only on Christmas.

I’m not sure if I’m in the wrong anymore or what to thing about this. If I am in the wrong, I will apologise, but I’m pretty sure that he’s not bluffing about canceling Christmas knowing him — so, Reddit, AITA? Also, apologies for bad formatting. I’m on mobile.

