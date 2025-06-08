Her Fiance Said He Wanted To Treat Her To A Special Birthday Dinner, So She Was Surprised When He Asked Her To Pay The Bill

If your significant other tells you they want to go out to a nice restaurant to celebrate your birthday with you, do you expect them to pay the bill? Do you think the birthday boy or girl should pay the bill? Or would you split the bill equally?

The birthday girl in this story was not expecting her fiance to stick her with the bill, but when he offered to pay her back, she was even more bothered about it.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for saying something to my fiance? I want to start off by saying my fiance is an amazing man. I’m truly happy that he cares about the people in his life. However, recently there’s been some things going on that have just put a bad taste in my mouth. Maybe I’m just crazy and being dramatic.

He got her a few gifts for her birthday.

It was my birthday a few weeks ago, and he very kindly got me a couple gifts. He got me some Tupperware containers and a package of make up wipes. I worked on my birthday and was kind of tired afterwards, so I didn’t ask to do anything.

He insisted on taking her out to dinner.

The following weekend, my fiance of 3 years asked to take me out to dinner to celebrate my birthday. I was really excited to celebrate with him, as well as just to spend some time with him. I, however didn’t want him to feel like he “had” to take me out for my birthday. I told him I was more than happy to go on a hike or cook us a meal at home. He said that he really wanted to treat me because I deserve it.

Dinner went well.

He chose the restaurant and we went and had a good time. When the bill came, he said, “Hey, can you put this on your card and I’ll send you money?” I didn’t think twice and I handed over my card, and I left a tip in cash. He looked at the bill and said, “Oh that’s not even bad.”

She was surprised when she saw how much money he sent her.

The next day, he sent me a little over half of the tab. Not including the tip. I don’t expect him to buy me stuff, take me out, or to “treat” me so to say. I work full time as well as 2 part time jobs. I take care of myself, and if I really want something, I buy it. Maybe I’m being over dramatic, but it just put a bad taste in my mouth, and doesn’t necessarily sit right with me that he had me pay and only sent me around half of the bill. If he didn’t want to pay for the entire dinner, I was would have been more than happy to split the check. Or even make a meal at home like I offered.

Here’s what he’s doing for his dad’s birthday…

I tried to stop thinking about it until last night. He informed me that he’s taking a vacation with his parents to celebrate his dad’s birthday. Which is great, I want him to have fun with his family. However, according to him, he’s the one paying for the play to stay in it’s entirety, as well as son and father activities.

And here’s what he’s doing for his brother’s birthday…

His brother’s birthday is coming up, and I watched him put together some REALLY thoughtful gifts for him. I think it’s really kind of him, and I’m glad he wants to make it special for his brother. He then informed me that in a couple weeks he’s treating his brother to a special birthday trip. Again, that’s great I want him to enjoy time with his family.

She’s still bothered about her birthday.

Maybe I’m just being dramatic, but it doesn’t necessarily sit right with me that he didn’t even want to cover dinner, that he offered multiple times. Even when I offered to do something else. I haven’t said anything yet, but I don’t want to come across as ungrateful. AITA?

He insisted on going to a restaurant to treat her, but having her pay for her own meal isn’t exactly treating her to anything at all.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person has a suggestion.

It might be a good idea to postpone the wedding.

She shouldn’t have agreed to pay.

He might not be right for her.

He really doesn’t sound very amazing.

