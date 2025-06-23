Her Friend Invited Her On A Summer Trip, But When She Learned The Friend Expected Her To Pay For Everything, She Canceled On The Spot

Planning a fun summer trip with friends sounds exciting, but expectations around money can turn things sour fast.

What would you do if a friend invited you on a trip, only to later reveal they expected you to cover nearly all their expenses?

Would you agree just so you could still go on the trip?

Or would you back out to avoid being taken advantage of?

In the following story, one young lady finds herself in this exact situation with a good friend.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for canceling a trip because my friend can’t afford it? I (20f) have a close friend (21f) who has been asking me for months to go to LA for a fun summer trip. Now, we live around 8 hours away, so I kinda just assumed we would fly. Well, the other day when she brought it up, I told her we should probably book our flights soon. To that, she looked really confused and told me how she couldn’t afford plane tickets, and she wanted to drive. I was sorta confused because if she can’t afford a $150 plane ticket, how was she planning to pay for the activities and places SHE wants to go (Nobu, jetskiing, shopping, clubs, etc), which all add up quickly. She also doesn’t have her license, which means I would have to do all the driving, which would be hard, as I have bad back issues, and driving for so long would be painful.

Then, she learns the truth.

She kinda just laughed and said, since I have money, she assumed I would pay for a majority of her expenses. I was shocked because why would she assume I would pay for her expenses without even asking? I have no problem covering something like drinks or ice cream, but to assume I would pay for everything by myself except for the hotel? (We had previously agreed to split the hotel 50/50) I told her that this trip was her idea and she shouldn’t have asked me to go if she was expecting me to pay for everything. She’s upset and complaining about how it’s unfair since I can afford to pay for her. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why she’s upset about all of this.

Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit have to say about it.

Good thing she brought it up!

It doesn’t seem like her friend planned on talking about it anytime soon.

