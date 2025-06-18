Her Friend Made Her Leave A Kendrick Lamar Concert Early, And Then Got Mad At Her For Crying About It

Hey, what are friends for, right?

Well, I can tell you one thing…

They shouldn’t act like this girl’s “friend” did!

And you’ll see what I’m talking about in a minute when you dive into this story from Reddit.

Read on and see if you think this young woman did anything wrong when she and her friend went to a concert together.

AITA for crying that I had to leave a concert early? “So tonight, I (f 18) went to the opening night of the Grand National tour (Kendrick Lamar and SZA) and I went with my friend (f 18). This was something I was looking forward to. I’m a huge Kendrick and SZA fan and them being in a close proximity to me and having their opening date I knew I had to go. So getting the tickets. I asked a lot of my friends if they wanted to go and the answer was no. My friend whom I did go with, I had to convince her to go (not because she doesn’t like them but because she didn’t have the money).

Around the middle/end she told me she wasn’t feeling well and felt like she was going to have an anxiety attack (later she told me it’s because of the smoke from the fire and people vaping and using carts). I told her go to the bathroom and get some water and take a break. She texted me: “I’m leaving.” I was obviously confused because we took the train and I drove us to Minneapolis. I grabbed our things and head down to the bathroom where she was saying she wanted to go. I was trying to convince her not to saying the show would be done with in 20-30 min (we didn’t not the setlist or run time for the show) and drink some water and get away from the music. She was very adamant on leaving.

As we were going down the escalators, I keep asking if she wanted to leave because we can’t go back in and she said yes, and we left. I was upset (I still am) this was something I have been looking forward to for months now something in which I spent money both on merch, tickets, gas, and drinks for us. I started to cry because I was missing a show that I could not see again (yes, I could watch videos, but i should have been there in person).

As we were waiting for the train, she was yelling very loudly at me, saying that I’m irresponsible for going to concerts (we have another next week), yelling at me because I’m not with family and Easter is tomorrow, and how I’m a bad friend because I’m upset that we had to leave. Again she is doing this in public, I was just crying and not saying anything. It’s been a few hours since we left, but I’m still sad and upset because this is something I will never experience again, and what she said about me and calling me selfish and yelling at me in public hurts. I understand that it’s not her fault about her anxiety but I really want to know is, AITA?”

These two probably shouldn’t hang out…ever again…

