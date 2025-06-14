Her Friend’s Wedding Is Coming Up, But The Limitations Are Giving Her Second Thoughts About Attending

Wedding planning is incredibly stressful.

Also some people are just…not very good at it?

Which can complicate things.

AITA for not planning to go to my friends wedding

The reason this is being considered?

Well, food, basically.

My friend is planning her wedding right now. She isn’t engaged yet but her and her boyfriend are already planning their wedding for something between next April and the end of June. One of her plans is an intimate dinner. This is the first time I’ve heard of it so I asked her about it. She said it’s where they only have the wedding party and close family and friends at dinner. She’s planning to have approximately a little over 100 people at the wedding. Everyone is invited to the ceremony and after party but only certain people are invited to dinner.

They’re not exactly catering to everyone.

She said her step father is catering the food and she thinks it would just be easier for him to feed less people. So when dinner starts what does she expect all the other guests to do while they eat? Are we supposed to sit and wait until the party starts or go and get some food really quick and then come all the way back for the party?

This is all feeling a bit odd.

The other thing is she wants people to also donate to the wedding if they can and buy from the registry. I feel like it’s being a little greedy. I’m sorry, I’m not donating to a wedding where I know I’m not being fed. So would I be bogus if I just came to the ceremony and not the party or just not go at all?

Let’s see what the comments have to say:

There’s tact and there’s tack.

Seems rude to a lot of folks.

You don’t owe ’em anything.

Generally, if you want to have a special dinner with a select group, you do that like the night before the wedding.

If you’re gonna invite people to the thing itself, feed ’em for goodness sake.

