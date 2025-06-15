Her Boss Wanted Her To Get A Doctor’s Note For Her Sprained Ankle, So She Got The Note And Got Four Days Off From Work Instead Of One

Isn’t it funny when bosses make you come to work when you’re sick or injured but end up taking the blow themselves?

In this story, a boss refuses to pay his employee for a sick day unless she goes to the doctor and gets a doctor’s note. Eventually, she gives in, and it really backfires for the boss.

Let’s read the whole story.

Sprained ankle, boss wanted a doctors note to pay one day of sick time now he’s paying a week. I twisted and sprained my ankle Monday morning packing up our camp from Labor Day weekend. Having done this a few times in the past I didn’t want to bother to have it checked out (who wants to pay $1,000 for urgent care to tell you to rest and ice it!? Yay America) so I went to work Tuesday.

She was okay with working for a few hours…

I got morning stuff done and explained the situation to my boss, told him I’d need to take the day because it was swollen and painful and I needed to rest and be off of it in order for it to heal. He gets in a tizzy because god forbid anyone needs to miss work for anything at all ever, and snaps at me for not planning to go to the doctor.

She had to go to work regardless!

Wednesday I go in to work, still limping and still wearing improper foot wear (I can only fit the injured foot into a croc without unbearable pain). The first thing the boss says is “don’t you think you should get that checked out? I don’t understand why you don’t want to just pay for it”. I explain again that I’ve had this injury in the past, it’s definitely not broken and honestly not even as swollen as it has been when I’ve done it before.

She once again tries to explain.

I want to be at work to keep up on things and make everyone’s job less difficult I would just need to take it easy for a couple days which isn’t a problem considering I can do 90% of the job from my desk and the 10% slack is beyond easy for everyone to pick up (especially when not being there makes them pick up 100% of it). This gets met with more attitude so I ask if I’ll be getting paid sick time for the day I missed yesterday. He says no, not without a doctors note (you can visibly see the injury clear as day and I’m trying here so wtf!?).

She knew she had to do something about it!

I’m fed up by this point so a little later on I say okay and leave to go to the doctors for the note he wants so badly knowing full well what they’ll say to treat it and that I’ll need to be off of it for 3-5 days. After and X-ray and getting the “yup it’s sprained, keep doing what you’ve been doing” I let them know my boss asked for a note for missing a day of work to rest it. Doc asks if I want to be at work to do what I can and stay off of it as best as possible. I said that’s what I’ve been trying to do so I’m fine with that I do have sick time if it would be more beneficial to be off of it for a couple days.

And finally the cherry on top!

She comes back with a note that I may return to work on 9/9 which would be Monday. I took a picture and shot it over to boss man, just the photo. He replies “what wrong with ankle” which I met with no response considering none is needed, he got his note. I just wanted a day of sick time, 8 hours. Now he’s paying me 4 days, 32 hours. He can’t refuse a second of it.

YIKES! The boss’s insistence on a doctor’s note really backfired for him!

He should’ve shown some empathy earlier.

Who would have thought a boss’s ego would cost him four days of extra money!

