College Student Told His Disabled Brother He Didn’t Like Him After Years Of Feeling Invisible In His Own Family, So When His Mom Threatened To Kick Him Out, He Fired Back That She Wouldn’t Even Notice

Resentment that goes unaddressed for years tends to come out at the least appropriate moment possible.

When a college student who had been feeling invisible for years finally told his severely disabled brother he didn’t like him, the timing could not have been worse — and neither could the delivery.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for absolutely despising my physically disabled brother? When I was 13, my parents had my younger brother. They only intended on having one child — me — but he was a “happy surprise.” The main reason they only wanted one child is because my mom is a Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy carrier and didn’t want to risk having a boy with it.

But that appears to be exactly what happened.

My brother was born, and my mom started noticing signs when he was about 2. He went on to be diagnosed with DMD. I’m now 20, and my brother is 7.

He feels that his brother is way too spoiled.

My parents have always massively babied him — he has little to no discipline and does whatever he wants. They let him get away with it because they don’t want to spend the time they have with him telling him no.

Because of this, he doesn’t feel particularly close with his brother.

I’ve never connected with him at all. It’s an awkward age gap and we have absolutely nothing in common.

It made growing up really difficult.

On top of that, I went from being an only child for 13 years to having a brother who required a lot of extra attention — and I resented him for it during my teenage years.

Lately, his health has gotten even worse.

Over the past year or so, he has deteriorated greatly and much faster than expected. He can’t walk and requires a wheelchair, which meant giving up my bedroom downstairs after 20 years of it being mine.

Still, he can’t help but think about how this all impacts him.

In all honesty, I find it quite embarrassing having so much equipment in the house, so I rarely bring friends round.

His parents have their hands full with his younger brother at all times.

He’s already started showing signs of heart deterioration, which means my parents are constantly worried and rarely have time for me. With the rate at which he’s deteriorating, he’s not expected to live past his teenage years.

So one night, everything came to a head.

A few nights ago I was doing some work for college. I’m a key worker, so I had just got home from an 8-hour shift and was absolutely exhausted. I went downstairs with my laptop and my mom and brother were in the kitchen watching something.

He had something rude to say in response.

My mom asked me to watch him so she could go to the bathroom, and I — as a joke — said, “It’s not like he can go anywhere, he’s not strong enough to move his own wheelchair.” She told me off and left.

He finds his brother’s constant requests as burdensome.

I was trying to do work when my brother just kept asking me to do stuff with him. As I said, we don’t have a relationship and I was trying to work, so I ignored him.

He kept pestering me and eventually said, “Why do you never spend time with me?”

So instead of sugarcoating it, he just told the truth.

I responded by telling him it was because I didn’t like him. My mom walked back in at that exact moment, grabbed my arm, and pulled me upstairs. She told me that if I ever spoke to my brother like that again, she’d kick me out.

He retorts back.

I told her it’s not like she’d notice anyway, because she never talks to me. We haven’t spoken since, and apparently my brother is upset. AITA?

This family is seriously dysfunctional.

Did Redditors agree?

When you really think about it, this man actually has it a lot better than he thinks.

Didn’t it ever occur to him he has a duty to help care for his brother, not because he gets anything out of it, but because it’s the right thing to do?

This young man appears to severely lack empathy.

His disabled brother doesn’t really seem like a fair target for all his rage.

If he really likes his living arrangement so much, maybe he should just move out.

This isn’t the way to treat anyone — let alone someone with a disability.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.