Her Sister-In-Law Wanted To Stay At Her Place With Her Autistic Kid, But She Refused To Accommodate Them Even Though Her Husband Thought They Should

AITA for saying no to hosting my SIL and her additional needs kid overnight again? A few months ago my sister and law and her daughter who is 3 came to stay with us for nearly a week because she is getting assessed for autism in our state.

I had suggested to my partner that they stay in a hotel, even offered that we cover the costs because my SIL is what I could only call a free range mom. She is struggling and is likely trying to do whatever will make the day go by. Anyway they visited and we have a 4 year old son. He has his routines, we have our rules at home, aside from our weekly movie night he doesn’t access any other screen time and doesn’t have a personal device.

My SIL’s kid was glued to her iPad the entire time, volume on loud and if my SIL tried lowering the volume the kid would start screaming, it seems that the SIL never actually carried through with it. We tried to be accommodating, she sat at the dinner table with us for dinner on her iPad. Our son was very curious and at first. We were like this is a good opportunity for him to understand some people do things differently for whatever reason.

But by day three, it was clear that this wasn’t just about the kid getting used to a different environment, it was full-blown chaos. Constant screaming and banging well into the night, the iPad on loud until nighttime too. It kept everyone up. We have a large 5 bedroom home and we all stayed up because of it including our son who could not sleep until he asked to stay in our room. I occasionally WFH but just couldn’t and had to leave.

The lack of boundaries extended to other areas too. My SIL would say she was stepping out for a walk and be gone for hours, leaving her daughter with us with no heads up or prep. And I want to be clear, I have so much empathy. I know parenting a child with additional needs is exhausting. I know she likely never gets a break.

But I didn’t sign up to be free childcare, especially when we were already hosting them, driving them around, buying a lot of additional frozen food and snacks that we never keep at home so that the daughter could eat. All while trying to maintain some structure for our own kid. My partner and I argued about it afterward.

He felt I was being too harsh. I said, if they need to come again for another assessment, we either book and pay for a hotel if they really can’t afford it or set very clear boundaries about what kind of help we’re able to offer, and stick to them. Now my SIL needs to come to our state again and has asked to stay for the few days she is here.

My partner thinks I’m being unkind and unsupportive, but I honestly think we did everything we could last time and hosting again is just too stressful.

So I said no. AITA for saying no to hosting them overnight again?

