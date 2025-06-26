Her Husband Came Home Late From A Concert, And This Woman Told Him To Leave Their Baby Alone And Not Wake Her Up

Don’t wake the baby!

If you’ve ever spent time with people who have a young kid, they’ll probably yell that in your face about ten times a day.

And with good reason!

Getting a child to sleep for a while is a minor miracle…so you can understand why this woman got annoyed with her husband.

Was she too harsh?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA for telling my husband not to talk to my daughter? “Tonight my husband (29M) went to a concert and left around 4:15 pm. I (31F) put our toddler to bed around 7:30 and sometime after went to bed myself. She woke up around 11:45 so I went in her room to put her back to bed. My husband must’ve gotten home around this time and seeing that she was awake, came in to see her. Having just been woken up, my quick response was get her back to sleep quickly.

She didn’t went to get the baby worked up.

I thought if she saw him, she might get excited and not want to go back to sleep. She’s been in such a mom kick lately that I knew it would be me dealing with the fallout. So before she saw him, I told him no and apparently pushed him away. I don’t remember pushing him (like I said I had just woke up), but I would’ve never pushed him hard. When I left her room, he was getting ready for bed and I told him that I was sorry for not letting him see her, but was afraid she would get excited if she saw him and not go back to sleep. He didn’t say much.

He wasn’t happy about what happened.

A few minutes later I could tell something was off and asked if he was mad at me. He said something along the lines of “yes. I got home and you pushed me” I said I was sorry again and that I didn’t mean to push him and explained myself again. He was still upset. I got annoyed because I felt like it was a silly thing to be upset over and said something like “wow you’re really hurt over that?” Hindsight I feel like that was a mean thing to say. He said something along the lines of me victim blaming and we both just rolled over in bed and he went to sleep and now I’m up, unable to sleep, wondering, AITA?”

Is it ever a good idea to wake up a baby?

