Her Husband Kept Putting Off Mowing The Lawn, So She Grew Frustrated And Had To Confront Him About Doing His Fair Share Of Responsibilities

Household chores are a common source of friction in many relationships.

When one husband let’s their lawn go un-mowed after his wife’s insistent pleading, tension begins to grow just as high as their unruly grass.

AITA for asking my husband to mow the lawn before work? It’s spring where I live, and our grass has started growing again. My husband is usually the one who mows the lawn.

But lately, he’s been making excuses on why he can’t.

On his days off, he usually says, “Wow, I need to mow the lawn,” and never ends up mowing it. Eventually, he says he can’t do it anymore because it’s too late in the day and might disturb the neighbors. He also says it’s because sticks need to be picked up first and the leaves from the fall need to be removed. To help with that, I’ve actually gone out, picked up all the sticks, and bagged up the dead leaves. He still hasn’t mowed it.

She begins to worry about the consequences of leaving the grass uncut.

The grass is getting very tall. I’m worried about snakes and ticks in the yard.

It’s also getting to the point where our lawn mower is going to have a difficult time handling it, especially in the front yard where the lawn is more lush. I had a neighbor complain to me when I was outside one day.

So she continues to get on his case about it.

After two more days off of not mowing it after he said he would, I asked him to please mow it before he goes into work. He works evenings and was scheduled to go in at 5:30 p.m. It’s one of his late days. He has hours to do it between waking up and needing to get ready for work.

She really doesn’t think it’s a big deal, but he takes issue with her constant pestering.

It only takes 45 minutes. He says I’m nagging about it and he will do it when he has time. He doesn’t have time and doesn’t want to mow it before work because he will be tired at work.

So he continues to put it off and her resentment only grows.

He says he will do it on his next day off. I told him he’s been saying that for weeks and it hasn’t been done, and he just repeated that I need to stop nagging him. AITA for asking my husband to mow the lawn before he goes to work?

Her patience has limits, especially when the issue affects their home and neighborhood.

This user thinks this couple needs to have a level-set with each other about the delegation of chores.

Maybe it’s worth finding another solution to help save this couple some drama.

Perhaps a valid counterpoint is why she can’t just do it herself.

If he doesn’t have to do the chores, maybe she should stop doing her fair share as well.

She deserves to have her concerns respected without being dismissed as nagging.

In any relationship, communication and follow-through are key to avoiding resentment.

