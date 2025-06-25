Her Husband Sold A Precious Family Heirloom Behind Her Back, So She’s Making Him Sleep On The Couch

Forget making this guy sleep on the couch…

AITA for making my husband sleep on the couch after he pawned my grandmother’s necklace for drone parts? “My husband “Mark” (34M) and I (32F) have been together for nine years, married for six. Lately, he’s gotten really into FPV drone racing. It’s a cool hobby, I guess, but the expenses have started to climb pretty quickly.

When my grandmother passed away years ago, she left me a gold locket. It isn’t incredibly valuable monetarily, but it means the world to me. It’s one of the few things I have to remember her by, and I have told Mark how special it is. I always kept it in a particular box in our dresser. A few days ago, I wanted to look at the locket, but the box was gone. I searched our room, then the whole house. When I asked Mark if he’d seen it, he was a bit evasive before finally admitting he sold it.

He said he used the money for some new drone frame because he needed a specific upgrade. He also said I never really wore it anyway, so he figured it was just sitting there. I was completely floored and very upset. I told him how irreplaceable that locket was to me and that its sentimental value far outweighed any drone part. He sort of brushed it off, saying I was being a bit dramatic over an old piece of jewelry. He did mention he would try to get it back if it was really that important to me. His casual attitude about the whole thing hurt a lot.

That night, I told him he could sleep on the couch. I said he needed to understand how much he hurt me and that he had to get the locket back. He told me I was being ridiculous for “punishing” him like this and kicking him out of our bed over something he thought was minor. He also said since our finances are generally combined, it was technically money we both had access to. AITA? Am I overreacting?”

This fella stepped WAY over the line!

