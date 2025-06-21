Her Neighbor Told Her To Move Her Car, And It’s A Good Thing She Listened

Hey, here’s an un-fun fact: the climate be changing.

This means that major weather events, like floods, have gone from rare disasters to depressingly routine problems.

Like in this video from TikTok user @naturallywinning_zepbae:

“My neighbor knocked on my door & woke me up to tell me to move my car bc it was raining,” reads the caption.

“Same spot 30 mins later.”

Good lord!

@naturallywinning_zepbae

Good looking out, neighbor!

“Rain? Seriously? Oooooh!”

But seriously, WHERE is the car now?

A pie is in order.

Reality is, we’re going to be dealing with these things a lot now. We need to have each others’ backs.

