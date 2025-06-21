June 21, 2025 at 2:48 am

Her Neighbor Told Her To Move Her Car, And It’s A Good Thing She Listened

by Ben Auxier

A flooding parking lot

TikTok/naturallywinning_zepbae

Hey, here’s an un-fun fact: the climate be changing.

This means that major weather events, like floods, have gone from rare disasters to depressingly routine problems.

Like in this video from TikTok user @naturallywinning_zepbae:

A flooding parking lot

TikTok/naturallywinning_zepbae

“My neighbor knocked on my door & woke me up to tell me to move my car bc it was raining,” reads the caption.

A flooding parking lot

TikTok/naturallywinning_zepbae

“Same spot 30 mins later.”

A flooding parking lot

TikTok/naturallywinning_zepbae

Good lord!

@naturallywinning_zepbae

Asked God for flowers & He made it rain. I get it now

♬ DIM – Yves

Good looking out, neighbor!

“Rain? Seriously? Oooooh!”

But seriously, WHERE is the car now?

A pie is in order.

Reality is, we’re going to be dealing with these things a lot now. We need to have each others’ backs.

