Her Neighbor Told Her To Move Her Car, And It’s A Good Thing She Listened
by Ben Auxier
Hey, here’s an un-fun fact: the climate be changing.
This means that major weather events, like floods, have gone from rare disasters to depressingly routine problems.
Like in this video from TikTok user @naturallywinning_zepbae:
“My neighbor knocked on my door & woke me up to tell me to move my car bc it was raining,” reads the caption.
“Same spot 30 mins later.”
Good lord!
Asked God for flowers & He made it rain. I get it now
Good looking out, neighbor!
“Rain? Seriously? Oooooh!”
But seriously, WHERE is the car now?
A pie is in order.
Reality is, we’re going to be dealing with these things a lot now. We need to have each others’ backs.
