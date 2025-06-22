Her Larger Friend Tried To Give Her Weight Loss Advice, So She Told Her She Needs To Lose 30 Pounds Before She Can Tell Anyone What to Do

Weight can be a tricky thing when it comes to friends…

And if two pals are both trying to lose weight, there’s undoubtedly going to be some competition going on.

Check out this story from Reddit and see if you think this woman was out of line for what she said to her friend.

Start now!

AITA for telling my friend to lose 30 pounds before giving me weight loss advice? “I (25F) have struggled with my weight and binge eating for years. I’ve been dieting since I was 18, always trying a calorie deficit in some way. Usually this results in me over-eating even worse once I inevitably quit. Or I join the gym and then stop going after 2-4 weeks.

She’s stuck in a cycle…

I often lose 20-30lbs and then regain it all or even more. I currently weigh 250 pounds at 5’5″ and I finally decided I need to make a change sustainably, instead of swapping back and forth between starving myself and over-eating. I’m always so tempted to lose weight FAST that I just jump down to 1,200 calories a day and try working out excessively, or even fast and work out, and it has never yielded long term results.

I recently signed up for a gym membership and I’ve been eating my maintenance calories every day. I know the advice is usually to eat in a deficit, but I’ve never stuck to the gym before and I wanted to try eating my maintenance and then slowly cutting back after I have a routine.

It’s going well so far.

I don’t want to quit the gym. I can’t afford a trainer, so this is just advice I got online and I want to try out. For 3 weeks now it’s been working great and I’ve been going to the gym regularly without quitting and without binge eating snacks at night. Here’s where I may be the *******, and everyone thinks I am. I invited my closest friends over for brunch and a yap session last weekend. They know that I’m trying to lose weight and have been here for many of my failed attempts in the past. Anna (27F), Sam (29F), and Kara (23F). Sam is a bigger girl, but she’s very proud of it. She wants to be a plus-sized influencer and weighs somewhere between 350-400 lbs by her own admission. However, recently she had a health scare related to her diet and was assigned a dietician or nutritionist (something like that, I don’t remember which word) at her doctor’s office to help her get her health under control. She doesn’t want to lose weight but has been advised to, but at the very least to get healthier. I have no problem with whatever she wants to do obviously, and support her either way. So, I made us all a little buffet-style breakfast with fresh fruit, oatmeal, breakfast sandwiches, hard boiled eggs, coffee, sausages, and a few other things. When I was preparing my oatmeal, I added a scoop of a chocolate caramel flavored protein powder to it. Sam looked between me and my oatmeal several times, showing obvious confusion and even staring at my stomach for a minute before looking back to the protein powder. I didn’t want to assume anything, but then she reached for the protein powder jar and started reading the nutrition label.

Here we go…

She sighed very loudly and dramatically, and then loudly told me I shouldn’t be adding extra calories to my oatmeal if I want to lose weight, and it doesn’t make sense to add 110 calories for only 22g of protein. I told her I’m not trying to eat in a deficit this time, and that I’m just focusing on going to the gym and not binge eating, so it makes sense for me. I was a little irritated and to be completely honest, I did sound annoyed. This seemed to really upset her, and she told me that because she understands nutrition that I should consider listening to her, and that the oatmeal was enough on its own.

She let her have it.

This was when I got fed up and said “You know Sam, I’ll take your diet advice when you lose 30 pounds. Until then, let me try my own thing.” She looked like she might slap me, and then told me that’s why I always fail my diets, because I don’t listen to anyone. Kara and Anna were both really upset and scolded me right there, and the rest of the brunch was tense with everyone leaving shortly after. Since then, I’ve received several texts and calls from them trying to get me to apologize to Sam. I know this isn’t a hill I should die on, but every time I think about it I get enraged at how condescending she was to me when I’ve been working so hard to get healthy and she doesn’t even care about it. They don’t want to hang out with me again until I apologize, and I don’t want to. They claim I’m fat shaming Sam and it was an unfair comment to make because I’m trying to lose weight and that’s not her goal, so it’s not fair or proper for me to comment on her weight. I told my boyfriend and now he thinks I’m nasty for being mean to Sam, too. I really thought I was right but everyone is making me feel like I’m really wrong. AITA?”

Here’s what Reddit users had to say.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another Reddit user agreed.

This reader chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader had a lot to say.

Some people should probably just keep their advice to themselves…

Most people, actually.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.