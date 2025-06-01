June 1, 2025 at 4:48 am

Her Phone Ran Out Of Battery At A Restaurant, Then Her Friend Introduced Her To A Game-Changing Feature

by Ben Auxier

Amber at a restaurant

TikTok/amberdollyy

My phone got a big update a couple of nights ago, and I’m the kind of nerd that actually loves to scroll through all the settings and what not and see what new things my phone can do, or even old things I just wasn’t aware of.

For instance, did you know about this feature highlighted by TikTok user @amberdollyy?

Amber at a restaurant

TikTok/amberdollyy

“So, yeah, me and my friend came out here,” she says from what looks like a restaurant table, “And my phone is on 3%. So I didn’t have no block piece, but I had a charger.”

Having a cable with no power brick can be annoying. And even if you DO have the brick, sometimes there’s no convenient place to plug it in.

Amber at a restaurant

TikTok/amberdollyy

“So she said, ‘you can use my phone to charge it.’ I’m like, what? Yeah.”

Amber at a restaurant

TikTok/amberdollyy

“Her phone is really charging my phone. I did not know that. Did y’all know that – anybody knew that?”

Amber at a restaurant

TikTok/amberdollyy

“And they automatically charge whatever phone has the lowest battery. That’s crazy. Technology is crazy.”

@amberdollyy

Crazyyyy work 😂🤦🏽‍♀️ #fyp #iphone #ccharger #technology #viral #fyp #todayyearsold

♬ original sound – Amberdollyy

Of course, a *little bit* of sacrifice is required.

2025 05 03 23 47 05 Her Phone Ran Out Of Battery At A Restaurant, Then Her Friend Introduced Her To A Game Changing Feature

We’re swappin’ spit.

2025 05 03 23 47 14 Her Phone Ran Out Of Battery At A Restaurant, Then Her Friend Introduced Her To A Game Changing Feature

Thank God that EU regulations finally forced Apple to catch up with literally every other device in the world and just use USB-C.

It makes this very universal.

2025 05 03 23 47 36 Her Phone Ran Out Of Battery At A Restaurant, Then Her Friend Introduced Her To A Game Changing Feature

Simple to use, too.

2025 05 03 23 47 45 Her Phone Ran Out Of Battery At A Restaurant, Then Her Friend Introduced Her To A Game Changing Feature

The more you know.

2025 05 03 23 47 58 Her Phone Ran Out Of Battery At A Restaurant, Then Her Friend Introduced Her To A Game Changing Feature

And hey get this, some phones even support wireless power sharing.

Turn it on in the settings then place the phones back to back on the table.

No cable needed!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this guy’s helpful tip to get free tools at Home Depot without buying anything.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter