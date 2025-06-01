Her Phone Ran Out Of Battery At A Restaurant, Then Her Friend Introduced Her To A Game-Changing Feature

My phone got a big update a couple of nights ago, and I’m the kind of nerd that actually loves to scroll through all the settings and what not and see what new things my phone can do, or even old things I just wasn’t aware of.

For instance, did you know about this feature highlighted by TikTok user @amberdollyy?

“So, yeah, me and my friend came out here,” she says from what looks like a restaurant table, “And my phone is on 3%. So I didn’t have no block piece, but I had a charger.”

Having a cable with no power brick can be annoying. And even if you DO have the brick, sometimes there’s no convenient place to plug it in.

“So she said, ‘you can use my phone to charge it.’ I’m like, what? Yeah.”

“Her phone is really charging my phone. I did not know that. Did y’all know that – anybody knew that?”

“And they automatically charge whatever phone has the lowest battery. That’s crazy. Technology is crazy.”

Of course, a *little bit* of sacrifice is required.

We’re swappin’ spit.

Thank God that EU regulations finally forced Apple to catch up with literally every other device in the world and just use USB-C.

It makes this very universal.

Simple to use, too.

The more you know.

And hey get this, some phones even support wireless power sharing.

Turn it on in the settings then place the phones back to back on the table.

No cable needed!

