Her Question Was A Little Too Much For The Drive-Thru’s A.I. Order Taker, So The Humans Had To Step In

by Ben Auxier

Megan Boeger at a Taco Bell drive thru

TikTok/meganboeger

Hey, how many AIs does it take to screw in a light bulb?

Actually it takes one AI to describe how to do it, a human to actually do the work, and then a second human to come in and make sure the AI didn’t tell that first guy to stick a fork in the socket by accident.

To be fair, chat bots are getting more and more competent, but for the moment, they still require so much supervision and overriding that their implementation in, yanno, everything on the planet, feels a little premature.

Take this example from TikTok user @meganboeger:

“I made the Taco Bell workers do their job,” reads the caption as she pulls up to the drive thru.

“Hi, welcome to Taco Bell,” says what’s clearly a bot voice. “Do you have a 4 digit code to earn rewards points?”

“No.”

“What can I get for you today?”

“Do you have anything that won’t make me [crap] my pants?”

There’s a suspiciously long pause before the AI responds with a friendly, “let me get a team member to help you.”

@meganboeger

help i just wanted her to talk back to me like siri 😭😭😭 #tacobell @tacobell

♬ original sound – megs

They heard that whole thing, for sure.

2025 05 13 00 01 19 Her Question Was A Little Too Much For The Drive Thrus A.I. Order Taker, So The Humans Had To Step In

Not even the bots want to deal with us now.

2025 05 13 00 01 30 Her Question Was A Little Too Much For The Drive Thrus A.I. Order Taker, So The Humans Had To Step In

This is just begging to be messed with.

2025 05 13 00 01 39 Her Question Was A Little Too Much For The Drive Thrus A.I. Order Taker, So The Humans Had To Step In

People are not loving this innovation.

2025 05 13 00 01 55 Her Question Was A Little Too Much For The Drive Thrus A.I. Order Taker, So The Humans Had To Step In

To be honest, I feel like the bot is somehow judging my order even more than the employees.

We collectively don’t like it.

