Her Roommate Let Her Boyfriend Use All Their Utilities Without Paying Rent, So One Scorned Renter Finally Spoke Up And Faced The Cold Shoulder

Sharing a space means sharing costs, but it doesn’t mean hosting unexpected guests for free.

One roommate’s boyfriend treated their apartment like his own personal hotel, and it didn’t sit right with the woman who was footing half the bills.

AITAH for not letting my roommates bf shower at our place everyday I’m F24 and I live with a roommate, also F24, in an apartment. We split rent and other costs 50/50.

Over the last few months, her boyfriend has basically almost moved in, and he isn’t paying anything.

But he sure guzzles resources like his name is on the lease.

He is here every day, eats our food, uses our Wi-Fi, and most annoyingly, he showers every single day before work. Our water bill has gone up like crazyyyy.

So when she finally spoke up, her roommate started gaslighting her.

I finally said something last week and told her that he can’t keep showering here every day if he’s not paying anything. She got mad and said I was being petty and it’s just water (like it’s free, ffs).

She decided it was time to put some strict guidelines in place, but her roommate wasn’t happy about it.

I told her if he is going to live here and use everything like he pays rent, then he should actually pay something or stop using our place like a hotel. She hasn’t spoken to me since… AITAH?

“Just water”… yeah, okay!

This surely isn’t going to fly with Redditors.

This commenter thinks it’s about time this scorned renter shares their roommate’s little secret.

This roommate is just being unreasonable.

If this boyfriend is going to be using up resources, he should be more than willing to pay for said resources.

Since she’s stuck with this roommate for a while, maybe a compromise could hold them over until the lease is up.

Ultimately she stood up for what felt fair, even if it made things awkward.

