Her Sister Bought A New Car But Won’t Pay Her Money Back, So She Wants To Expose Her To The Family

Lending money to friends and family is more often than anyone would want a recipe for disaster.

In this unfortunate case, a woman’s sister kept asking to borrow money from her, but it has gotten to a point where her debt is “outstanding”.

She decided to tell other family members about it. But now she feels bad for doing so. Is she in the wrong?

Read the story and see how things played out.

AITA for exposing my sister’s outstanding debt to me, to her family? Over the course of a few years, I have continuously lent money to my sister on numerous occasions. Amounts ranged from thousands to tens of thousands of dollars and were used primarily to support her business. Cumulatively, 75% of the funds have been paid back. On each occasion of funds borrowed, it was paid within 3 months.

Things were working out well enough, for a while.

As this is a personal relationship, my sister requested that I keep the details of the borrowings between myself and her. And there have generally been no problems or misunderstandings. I have no concerns about any misuse of the funds. Now the problem I face is the outstanding debt has not been paid, and it has been owed for over 3 years.

She has tried to reason with her sister.

In the past year, I have followed up twice and asked her to repay me, however, there have been as you could say, ‘excuses’ on why she is not able to pay me immediately. Now the kicker is, in the time frame I have followed up and now, she has made several significant financial decisions… Lent greater than the amount of money she owed me to someone else in our family. Put down a deposit and purchased an investment property. Purchased a new car (through finance).

Her main concern was NOT paying her sister back. This bothered her.

Whilst I went into this knowing the risks associated, I am not so much concerned about my sister not paying me back. I’m more concerned about how she has treated me and the lack of communication on why she cannot pay me back immediately. I’m considering blindsiding and exposing her financial decisions to her husband and our mother.

But she is second-guessing herself.

Neither of these people knows about the situation at all, so it will come as a surprise. I fear that if I continue to allow her current actions, I will end up in square one and be the person who will constantly overthink. I am also anxious that this will ruin our relationship and bring along more problems for the greater family. AITA?

