Her Sister Is Pressuring Her Not To Attend Their Sibling’s Wedding Because She Is Their Parents’ Favorite, But She Doesn’t Think That’s Fair

It’s common to have a grudge against a family member because of deep emotional wounds, but are you having a grudge against the right person?

What would you do if your sisters resented you because you were your parents’ favorite? Would you feel like this was on you, or would you feel like they were blaming the wrong person?

See how wedding news brought this question to light.

AITA for telling my sisters that it isn’t my fault my parents favored me I’m the only biological child of my parents. They married young and they tried to have a child for years but some doctors said it was kind of impossible so they gave up trying and adopted two children. I will call them “Emma” and “Jenny.”

My parents treated them with much love and the two girls really loved them. They were old enough to know that they were adopted. Jenny was 6 and Emma was 8. Two years after their adoption my mom discovered that she was pregnant. I was the miracle baby that they thought they would never have.

But things didn’t exactly work out.

When i was young i couldn’t notice how we were treated differently. They never had any favouritism when it came to money but the treatment was so much different. They didn’t treat them bad, but i was their “Angel.” I always loved my sisters and my sisters sought my parents approval so much, especially Jenny. She sometimes would go into fights just to make my parents go to her school and to feel they were here for her. I was never hurtful or did anything; I was so too young to actually feel how bad their favoritism was, they now are already adults and doing well for themselves. Emma and I don’t talk too much so found out from my parents that she is getting married and I was so excited to be part of the wedding.

Yet, darkness loomed over the news.

My dad and mom were happy for her and she asked dad to walk her down the aisle and he said yes. But Jenny asked me if I was coming and sighed when I said yes. “Here you are trying to make everything about yourself like usual,” she said. I was so confused, “Can Emma have her parents’ attention for one day in her life?” I snapped because years of them treating me like trash because it isn’t even my fault and how could she be so stupid? She never blamed my parents for their actions. I was always the one to blame. AITA?

She can’t control the way her parents treat her and her sisters. She didn’t do anything wrong.

