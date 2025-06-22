Her Sister Only Cares About Formula One Racing, So She Doesn’t Want To Spend Time With Her Anymore

I don’t care what the topic is, if someone can talk about one thing and one thing only, it’s gets old in a hurry.

And you better believe that the young woman who wrote this story on Reddit is sick of her sister…

But is she taking things too far?

Read her story and see what you think!

AITA for ignoring my sister because all she cares about is Formula One? “I (18f) live at home with my parents (60f and 72m) and my sister (22f). I study and work part time, same as my sister, while my parents work full time. My parents and I share the housework between us, I end up doing a bit more since they work more than me.

This doesn’t sound good…

My sister is supposed to do chores, but she does nothing. My dad often ends up doing them for her which I think is totally unfair. She also makes him drive her to and from work since she doesn’t have a driver’s license, even though there is a bus she can easily catch. My sister is really into sports, she studies sports management at university and is always watching Formula One or football. She watches all the races and qualifying things and even spends her work money on going to some of the Grand Prix. I’m happy that she has a passion and that her career is aligned with it, but its come to the point where its the only thing she talks about.

And it sounds super annoying!

I honestly wouldn’t mind listening to it except that if I try to talk about anything else – life, my interests, the family – she shuts me down or is suddenly hotheaded and agitated. She doesn’t even ask me how I’m doing or say good morning anymore. If I try to ask her to help me out around the house she will still ignore me, or if I persist she will get angry. The rest of the time, she is glued to her phone or computer, watching Formula One or football. It’s starting to make me honestly sad that I don’t have a sister I can connect with. That the only time she wants to talk is when she wants to talk about sports, and I don’t even like sports that much.

Things have changed…

We used to have a good relationship before she graduated high school in 2020 but now I just don’t know how to get through to her. When I bring up how I feel to her she gets so angry and calls me rude and mean that I don’t want to hang out with her just because she likes sports. So, heres where I might be the *******.

She’s over it!

I’ve stopped talking to her. I ignore her during the day because she is just in her own sports world. When she comes down for breakfast, I wait til she is gone before I go and eat. (and then clean up her plates). Or, sometimes, for example, she will ask for a bit of what I’m eating, and I’ll make a snarky remark like ‘I’ll give you the chocolate if you do the dishes for once’ or something like that, or visibly roll my eyes or leave the room when she starts talking about Formula One. I feel guilty for ignoring her and I feel like I should be doing something to connect with her but I’m so exhausted of trying to make conversations and then getting told that I am rude and nasty. AITA for ignoring her when I feel like she only cares about sports, not me or the rest of the people in my family? Happy to answer questions. Just trying to get an outside perspective because I feel stuck.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual said she’s NTA.

It sounds like these two should probably avoid each other for a while…

Sometimes we just don’t have anything in common.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.