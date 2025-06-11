Her Younger Brother Needed A Car To Drive To Vegas And Pressured Her To Help, But She Made Up An Excuse To Protect Her Peace

Saying no to family can often feel like more of a betrayal than a boundary.

When her younger brother asked to borrow her car for a multi-day trip, she made up a lie to avoid the intense pressure from the rest of her family.

AITA for not letting my brother borrow my car for his Vegas trip? So my brother (31M) asked me (21F) if he can use my car for his Vegas trip for my sister-in-law’s 28th birthday.

Honestly, I really don’t want to let him borrow it. We don’t even get along, and he’s asking me just 2 days before the trip, which is very last minute.

The thing is, I can’t simply say no or else my parents would get upset that I’m not helping my brother out since his car has mechanical issues and he can’t drive long distances with it. They’ll also bring up the fact that I helped my boyfriend borrow my car when he was car-less and saving up for one.

So I plan on telling him I already have plans to go out with my friends one of the days he’ll be gone (which is a complete lie). We live in California, so the drive will be 3-4 hours and they’ll be gone for 4 days.

But I just want to know, AITA for saying no?

At the end of the day, she didn’t owe him her car, no matter how much pressure came with the ask.

Sometimes protecting your peace means disappointing people.

