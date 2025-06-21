Here’s An Important Cyber Security Tip If You Ever Rent A Car And Connect Your Phone. – ‘I wanna show you what strangers can see.’

The idea of privacy seems almost quaint in today’s world.

But there are little things you can do to help yourself along, like in this video from TikTok user @travelingfarmerkim:

“Cybersecurity tip. If you have rented a car and connected your phone, I wanna show you what strangers can see.”

“So I can see all these people’s first names, get some information about them. Depending upon the settings of the car that you’re in, you can get more information.”

“Just might want to erase it as a little bit of extra privacy.”

You can do the right thing here.

Or you can choose to be an agent of chaos.

And be on the lookout for your struggling brethren.

Just another thing to look out for.

