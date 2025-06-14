His Boyfriend Cheated On Him, So He Took Everything When He Moved Out… Including The Internet Service

Breakups sure can get messy…

Fights, bickering…and the inevitable battle over bills…

What makes up for it a little bit is when a complete stranger quietly helps you get revenge.

Check out how this guy got back at his cheating ex when it came to one thing that we all need: WiFi!

Using internet access to get back at a cheating ex. “About 10 years ago I was living with my at the time boyfriend “Alex” and working a contract IT job for a power company in the area. For those who aren’t familiar when you work IT contract they will often give no end date, but you are always at risk of sudden end so you always keep eyes out for other roles. Some backstory, I agreed to pay $400 a month towards house as well as half groceries and the cost of Comcast internet and TV. 1 year before move: When I moved in with Alex he had very slow internet and I needed faster for work so I agreed to put Comcast internet into my name with my own provided equipment. 3 Months before the move: Alex’s mother who always wanted Alex to get back together with an ex of his (not the one mentioned in future months, but a different one).

She wasn’t crazy about Alex’s mom…

After an incident where we went to Nashville for a concert and she without telling Alex or I invited this ex to join I made sure I drove so if things went south I could escape, wasn’t needed but close, I was very distrusting of her and when she came around I always was on guard. One day she showed up at our house and just said here’s this pit bull puppy I ended up caring for but I don’t want her so I’m taking your cat for trade (sadly she didn’t care for the cat after this trade and won’t give extra sad details). From the day this occurred me and Alex started to fight more and more.

Then things were looking up.

2 months before the move: Alex and I seemed to be past the fights and the pit bull was fitting in nicely to our household. At this time I was given a hint from my boss that in the coming months my contract would end and best to start heavily looking. I had never been tied to TN besides for my ex so him and I talked about me looking for roles in my home state of Colorado and that he would follow if I got something since CO has better jobs related to his degree (think government security type stuff). So I started applying and making plans to visit and stay with family to do interviews. The whole time keeping open lines and sending him job options in CO, and thinking he was applying for some as well, but to remote interview. Also note I was looking for stuff in TN as well, but much smaller market in our town for my skills. 1 month before the move: About a month before the move I had done a few phone interviews and lined up some in-person interviews all the same week in CO. I had planned on road tripping not knowing how long I’d be (in case got offers and things).

There was a red flag…

Using the open lines of communication Alex agreed that I needed to go do the interviews and that he was not going to take time off work for unknown period to come to CO with me, I know red flag #1. So at this time I packed up my car with some basic things and as I always do I likely overpacked, but took stuff that was more needed in CO and was stuff I could store at parents even if didn’t move (our house was small and keeping my keepsakes there wasn’t handy due to space limits). While in CO stayed very close talked with Alex nearly daily by phone, but daily by text, so he was well aware of all that was occurring and standing. I actually got a job offer that lead into doing background checks and drug tests and such so I was in CO a little longer than planned and working details of move.

It seemed like there was a plan…

Alex was aware of all this, and tentative dates to come back to TN to complete move with basically a weekend to turn in old job hardware (notice was given while in CO), pack everything of mine, and drive back. Alex was going to move later once he found a job and we were going to try long distance relationship. Thursday of move: Thursday morning after I had told Alex a few times I would be coming down driving from Colorado to Tennessee none stop to do exit interviews, a final team lunch with my old employer, pack my stuff and get back to CO to start new job on Monday. I know it’s a short period and lots of driving, but due to timelines its what was required. I texted Alex that I was leaving CO (didn’t call due to time change and know he was at work and couldn’t take calls but could text).

Uh-oh!

Thursday afternoon of move: When I was in St. Louis I got a call from Alex and he was mad that I was coming back with such little notice. Again had been in touch and kept him in loop, I had tried to get my start date delayed with new company but they did onboarding academy every month so it was either that day or wait a month with no income as my contract was terminated. When I asked him why he was mad he gave me the following details. “Well I needed to know when you were coming home because I actually asked Peter to move in and him and I rekindled our relationship and have been seeing each other for the last few months. So I guess if you’re showing up and don’t want to get a hotel for the night I guess you can sleep on the sofa since he and I are sharing a bed now, and I wouldn’t want you in same bed as me anyway any longer”.

Jeez…

To say I was heartbroken, ticked off, and almost drove off road was an understatement. I didn’t have funds handy to get a hotel for this leg as at this point I was semi out of work and would be a period of time till I got next pay check. Also remember this was a different ex of Alex’s than the one his mom wanted him to get back together with, great family. Friday middle of night and AM: I get back to what I thought was our house at about 1 am and had to be at my office by 8 am so I just fold down the sofa and sleep (yes I should have slept in my car). I shared the sofa with the pit bull. I didn’t sleep needless to say, so I got out of bed about 5 am and decided to get clothing ready for both gym and work, which involved going into Alex’s room to get to the closet. I wasn’t quiet in this part and got my stuff and left planning on showering at gym. I go from gym to work and do exit interview and have time between leaving work and lunch.

This guy was something else!

During my exit interview Alex texted me that I was rude for making noise and waking them up. He also texted me asking me to meet him after my lunch (our offices were both downtown and walking distance to each other). I said sure and agreed to meet but on the street so we were both likely to be calm. Friday mid-morning and after lunch: So I leave work and go home with plans to pack. I assumed the house was going to be empty. In this process Alex texts me that Peter is actually at the house as he’s out of work and job hunting from the house and asked me to be respectful. I walk in introduce myself and proceed to turn music on (my sound system and I work better with music). He just sits there on his laptop in the living room watching me move around and packing boxes. He did proceed to ask me to not unplug the network stuff (all mine) until the very end since he was actively applying for jobs.

Sorry!

I said sadly can’t since I’m packing office at moment and want all my IT stuff together and unplugged it nearly instantly. By lunch it had been about 2-3 hours and I had nearly everything packed in my car, and got a text from Alex asking nicely for me to leave my vacuum (I moved with it and it was mine, but about 9 months earlier I told him he didn’t need to buy his own since i had one). I admit I didn’t need it and space was getting really tight and before he texted I was actually going to leave it. The moment I got that text I found space or I was going to just back over it in the driveway for him to clean up, it fit and I use it today. I had also received a few texts from Alex complaining that I disconnected internet so quick, and asking for me to have the cash for the last two weeks of housing (I paid weekly).

Finally time to meet up with Alex.

After lunch with my old coworkers having a good time I had decided since the car was packed I was going to drive back to CO instantly instead of staying the day as planned so I had my car full of stuff when I met Alex outside his office. I was lucky enough to get on street parking and he could clearly see the vacuum in my car, this left him salty and mad. I actually still wanted to be the bigger person and had the $200 for the two weeks I had been gone in my pocket to give him. I did ask how long Peter had been staying there. He replied that basically Peter moved in nearly as soon as I left. He then proceeded to ask me for the rent money since I still had stuff at the house and I was obligated to pay it.

Hell no!

I told him go to hell got in my car and drove away and started to drive home, a few calls and text from him later I set his number to no notification and stopped in KY/TN boarder to sleep in a hotel. First week of work: As this job came quick I was commuting from my family’s house to my new office daily with a nearly 3 hour drive each way each day, so combined with the new job saying I was exhausted was an understatement. During this time Alex kept texting and calling me saying I needed to disconnect the Comcast account and that Peter was unable to find a job and start helping contribute to the house until Alex could get internet in his own name, etc. I kept replying saying I would do it when I had time to call and sit on phone with Comcast. I truly wasn’t able to call them with all information in front of me until week 3 of my new job all the while having this horrible commute.

He finally got around to calling Comcast.

Week 3 after move the final stage: I finally had time on a Friday where I didn’t have to work (was moved to nights and had day off since also working weekends). After multiple mean and threatening emails from Alex that he was unable to do anything internet related till I got this done, Comcast had the only connection going to his house so he had no other choice of provider. In this time I also just let Comcast autocharge me figuring I’d stay on good terms for when I needed them in my move. When I finally got ahold of an agent at Comcast I could tell I was connected to an office in the south due to accent, and the woman who was helping me was fantastic. When I explained why I was needing to cancel, I gave a summary version of the above about Alex. I just heard loud typing and the occasional “oh honey I’m so sorry to hear that” and “ummmhummm”.

She had his back.

Finally she said “well looks like we have a service issue at that residence and the equipment may not be compliant so we have to get a tech out to evaluate the connections and verify if the property could have Comcast service.” I being in tech said thats odd since it worked perfect and I know it was a fresh reconnect right before I moved. She was fantastic and just added “yep you are a loyal customer and Comcast takes care of those and she was very sorry to hear what had occurred to me, and how horrible he was to me”. It was a clearly implied that she had flagged the account due to how he treated me, I actually asked to speak to her manager and told her it was to compliment her service. Once transferred I did just that he manager was thrilled to get the good review of her. FYI for any Comcast folks reading this despite moving multiple times I am still a loyal Comcast customer despite having options often because of how this one woman treated me.

We’re done here!

Later that day (after eating) I sent Alex an email with a screenshot of my canceling Comcast and said done don’t contact me again. About 4 hours later he texted mad that I did something to make it so he couldn’t get Comcast till they got a tech out and the soonest they could come was another 4 weeks. I replied and said I didn’t do anything Comcast must have something off on their end.”

I love that the Comcast lady was on his side! Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

It looks like he’ll have to go elsewhere to get online!

