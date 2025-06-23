His Boyfriend Doesn’t Want To Get Married, So He Told Him He Wants To Split Up

It’s one of the biggest decisions a couple can make…

To get married or not to get married.

That’s the big question at the heart of this story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and the guy who wrote it wants to know if he’s wrong for giving his boyfriend an ultimatum.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for wanting to break up because he doesn’t want to get married? “My boyfriend and I (both male, 27) have been living together for 4 years now, and we love each other deeply. We hardly ever argue and want to build a life together. However, he doesn’t believe marriage is necessary.

They don’t see eye to eye on this.

For me, getting married is important, not just for the symbolism but because it legally represents our relationship. I’ve expressed my feelings about this, and he’s always responded by saying that we already live together and are happy, so there’s no need for marriage. I don’t care if it is now or in 2 years but I want to.

He finally put his foot down.

We recently had an argument about it. I told him that I want to be with someone who wants to marry me, and that maybe I should leave (mostly to see how he’d react). He reacted like he really loves me, but now he sees me as manipulative, saying I basically blackmailed him by threatening to leave if he didn’t marry me. He said that if he did marry me, it would just be to stop me from leaving, not because he genuinely wants to. AITA?”

It sounds like these two need to find some common ground…

If they can find any.

