His Child Was Being Unruly In A Busy Supermarket, So The Father Thought Of A Creative But Absolutely Effective Way Of Disciplining Him

Parenting in public isn’t always easy, especially in busy stores, but sometimes parents come up with creative ways to get their kids to behave.

This man works at a UK supermarket.

He and his colleague witnessed how a father disciplined his unruly child.

It was funny and creative… but absolutely effective!

Read the story below to find out more.

Pokemon Parenting This one is a short and funny story from a colleague today. We work in a UK supermarket. My colleague was on a checkout and was scanning all the items of a father and younger son.

The father of the unruly son turned to him without a serious look on his face.

The son was messing a little and being a bit of a pain. Usually, parents don’t bother to control their wonderful darling satanic spawn in our store. But this father did a wonderful job. He turned around to the young lad and glared at him super seriously.

He threatened the kid that he would set all his Pokémon characters free.

He menacingly said: “If you continue to mess around, I will set all of your Pokemon free.” I didn’t hear another peep out of the kid, and he didn’t move an inch.

Whoa! That was good. Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person got an idea.

This person loves the idea.

While this user says they’re gonna use it, too.

A husband affirms that this strategy works.

Finally, this person uses it for other games, too.

Funny how kids would do anything to protect their Pokémon characters.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.