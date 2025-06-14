His Coworker Treated Him Horribly, So On His Last Day His Wife Ruined Their Sweater In A Disgusting Way

Folks, I’m not gonna sugar-coat it…

This is a pretty gross story!

But it’s also a story about loyalty and revenge…

Are y’all ready for this?

It involves a stressed out man, a horrible coworker, and the man’s wife’s revenge on the coworker.

Read on to find out how the wife gets revenge.

Make my husband suffer? Enjoy some pink eye! “This happened about 15 years ago…and is probably the worst thing I have ever done. I (46f) was a spicy 30 something and had no kids. All my protective instincts were reserved for my spouse, who was working a horrible job. Horrible commute, horrible owners, horrible business model and horrible support staff.

Sounds…well…horrible.

Nepotism was rampant among the ancillary staff, so if you had an important boss, you were probably a terror. This one terror in particular was a young woman we will call “KC”. This girl was 19, super religious*, and dumber than dirt. This fact was presented because she had a husband that controlled her through faith. He had banned her from watching Reba because there was a character that bought a Ouija board. Are you getting the backwards picture?

This sounds brutal.

KC made my hubby’s life a living hell by being incredibly dumb, inexperienced, unable to follow simple commands, unable to perform about 90% of her job duties, and only working there due to nepotism. His department had the most stress, like he developed gastric issues and eventually left for a job paying 10k less annually just for his health. So much work had been piled on him while others did nothing. This was the reward for his hard work: absorbing the work others failed to do. They had his head so twisted that I had to convince him to take the other job and just leave this place. He did put his notice in and for the last 2 weeks was worked to the bone on customer issues. KC was true to form: time burglary, stupid stories that went nowhere but ended with a plea for him to come to her church (we did not live near her), and getting him to help her with routine admin assistant tasks when he worked in IT.

Oh, boy…

So here it is: we went on his last night to collect his personal things and drop off a laptop. No one was there. I took her sweater to the bathroom, used the sleeve to wipe my unwashed end of day butt. Then placed it back on her chair. She was the type to be cold all day…and wipe her nose on her sleeve. Mess with my spouse for 3 years? Smell my butt!”

And she’ll never even know.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had an idea…

Another individual was impressed.

This Reddit user had a lot to say.

And this person chimed in.

She’s in for a rude awakening when she wears that sweater again!

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.