His Dad Is Getting Married And Wants Him To Babysit His Future Stepsister, But He Really Doesn’t Want Her In His Home

Blended families don’t always blend well, and it gets even harder when some of the kids are all grown up and don’t live at home anymore.

In this story, one young man’s dad wants him to babysit his future stepsister while he’s on his honeymoon.

He really, really, really does not want to babysit her, but he wonders if he should do it anyway.

AITA for refusing to let my dad’s future stepdaughter stay with me for a week when my dad and his fiancée go on their honeymoon? My dad’s engaged to a woman named Clara and Clara has a 13 year old daughter Elizabeth. I don’t live with my dad and Clara. I (21m) rent a place with my girlfriend (21f). We have a spare bedroom and we’ve had family members stay with us before. Because of this, and because Elizabeth doesn’t have a dad or extended family in her life, and because nobody in our family will take Elizabeth for the week, my dad is pressuring me to let her stay with us for the week.

Elizabeth’s a brat and a spoiled one too. She thinks she’s entitled to do what she wants when she wants. My grandparents babysat her several times before they said no more. The last straw was her taking $20 from my grandparents room to buy herself snacks and she left the house and went to the store without asking.

She’d snooped in other rooms of the house before. She broke stuff in their house before like a vase, a picture frame and the handle of one of the kitchen cabinets. She’s cursed at different members of my family, flipped them the bird, yelled at younger kids in the family and has stolen food from their plates too specifically the younger members of the family.

We’ve had our encounters too. When I visited dad and she tried to take my phone after I said no and was willing to fight me for it or when she got into my face because I didn’t bring my PS5 over to dad’s house. I avoid going to dad’s house because I don’t wanna deal with Elizabeth. My dad knows about all of this.

He’s choosing to sign up to be Elizabeth’s stepdad. But he’s saying that I should sign up to be her brother and help her and I told him no freaking way. We fought about it because he sees me allowing her to stay as showing good faith in the new family and he told me Elizabeth will be around for the rest of my life so I should try to get along. He told me she needs to go somewhere and she’s not going on honeymoon with him and Clara. I told him to pay someone to watch her because whoever gets stuck with her deserves it. He told me she’s not that bad and it’s only a week and it’s not like I can’t have people over.

My dad’s not backing down but neither am I. He’s getting more upset about it and maybe worried that he’ll need to spend the money on finding someone to stay with her. He told me this isn’t how family treats each other and all kinds of crap. And look, I know Elizabeth’s only 13. I know teens are moody. I know she’s probably got her own trauma and stuff. So I’m coming here to ask if I’m TA for refusing to let her stay for the week my dad’s on his honeymoon. Because my dad sure thinks so and I know Clara does too. She thinks we’re all jerks for not giving her daughter more of a chance.

