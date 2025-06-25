His Dad Seems To Have Chosen A New Family, And While Dad Needs His Support, He Needs To Cut Him Off

It’s astonishing what some guys will do with and to their own families.

Like in this story.

It definitely has to turn to have an absentee dad show up but still keep you at arm’s length. Would you try to have a relationship with him or block him?

Let’s see what happens in this story.

AITAH for cutting ties with my dad This the text i sent to my dad: “dont talk to me, & i dont wanna talk to you. theres a thing called child support & i want you to send me money every month, you know my account so remember it. i dont wanna talk to a dad who prefers another man’s children over his own. thats it. thanks”

for reference im 16f, & there isnt a lot of job opportunities here (unless it’s volunteering) for teenagers because they mostly require actual degrees, job experiences, age requirements — otherwise id cut my dad without needing his money, but i do. my mom isn’t financially stable enough for me to use her money, but my dad is.

And to back up even further…

he just came back into my life, 2 years ago, & he still hasn’t shown any actual improvements. he wont leave his new family & provides for them, whereas i have to beg for him to send me an amount which is 30 times less than what his [new wife’s] allowance is (3k) i have so much hatred towards her & her kids because they stole our family & all of our childhoods, & are STILL managing to ruin our lives and torment us.

So, why are we here?

i decided to cut him off because i had to BEG for him to send me money so i could get my pets food, to which he replied he’ll just send it tomorrow & that i should use the actual child supports money (which is gas money) he wouldnt reply to me after i spammed him, made my mom call him, etc. so when he refused & started ignoring me i sent him that message and blocked him everywhere. (i got the pet food btw im all good i promise)

It’s too bad his dad doesn’t seem to care about him. I’d cut him off too.

Let’s see what the comments make of this on Reddit:

Most seemed to be in agreement…

This cuts very deep.

There was something that was a little unclear though…



What a mess.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.