His Father Walked Out On Him And His Mother Without Warning, So A Heartbroken Teen Choses Silence Over Forgiveness

When a parent leaves unexpectedly, it can feel like the entire foundation of a home has cracked.

One teenager came home from school to find his mother in tears and his father gone without warning. But when his father asks for forgiveness, he’s not sure he’s ready to give it.

AITA for not wanting to talk to my dad after he left my mom? I (17M) came home from school and my mom was crying in the kitchen.

My dad (48M) had left that morning — not just for a break, but like, fully left. He told her he’s “not happy anymore” and packed a bag. No warning, no signs, nothing. They’ve been married 20+ years.

He sent me a text saying he “hopes I understand” and that “he still loves me.” I haven’t replied. I don’t want to. I’ve been ignoring his calls. He broke my mom’s heart, and it feels wrong to just act like nothing happened.

Now my aunt (his sister) is messaging me saying I’m being cold and that “he’s still your father.” Yeah, maybe. But right now I’m just angry. I know relationships end, but he walked out like it was nothing. I’m still living in this house. I see what he left behind. AITA for ignoring him?

