His Fiancée Agreed To Have A Small, Simple Wedding, But Now She Wants An Expensive Destination Ceremony

Can you put a price on love?

No, but you can put a price on wedding expenses via a reasonable budget.

What would you do if you and your fiancée had wildly different thoughts on how much you should spend on your wedding? Would you give in to your fiancée's requests, or would you insist on keeping expenses down?

The groom-to-be in this story isn’t sure what to do, but he really doesn’t want to spend a lot of money on his wedding.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITAH for being "stingy" and not being on board with an over the top wedding? I (28M) recently received an inheritance from my late grandmother who I was very close to. It was made clear to me that this money was for me and my future family / for building a future. My fiancée (27F) (let's call her Hannah) and I got engaged several months ago and have been together for 4 years. We've both discussed wedding well before I even proposed and always agreed that we didn't want a "crazy" wedding and would opt for something small and intimate.

Hannah has changed her mind about wanting a small wedding.

The past couple weeks Hannah has suggested a bigger venue a few times, which I was okay with, then that turned into designer dresses and things of the like. We had a few disagreements and were working on compromising on a few things budget wise. (Note: my parents wanted to pay for the wedding, and her parents wanted to help out a bit as well) Everything was mostly fine until last night when both our families went out to dinner after touring a potential venue.

Now, Hannah has an even more expensive wedding idea.

Hannah shows me some pictures and says she wants a destination wedding in The Maldives. I asked her to speak privately then asked her what happened to the intimate wedding we originally talked about and who does she think is going to pay for all of this as my parents were only expecting to pay for something small and I wasnt going to take advantage of their kind gesture. Hannah then said that we can use our inheritance.

He is not okay with this idea.

I reminded her what my grandmothers wishes were and she responded that it's our money and a wedding counts as "building a future." I said that I think that money could be put to better use. And she said I was being stingy right before her mother came over to us and started saying things like "you can't put a price on love" and "now's not the time to worry about money and prenups and what not." As I was asking Hannah's mother "who said anything about prenups just yet?" My parents as well as Hannah's father came over.

It got even more heated.

Both of our mothers got into it, and we each went our separate ways for the night once things got under control somewhat. My parents are telling me not to budge and had a conversation with me about reevaluating marrying Hannah. Our parents are furious with each other. I feel the money could be put to better use than blowing almost a quarter of it on one night. I asked Hannah to come back home so we can talk things out but I'm wondering AITAH?

Hannah’s wedding expectations are getting out of hand. If they can’t agree on this, their marriage might be over before it starts.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Hannah is going to end up spending all of his inheritance.

They should definitely sign a prenup.

His parents are right.

A wedding in the Maldives may end up being a very small wedding.

These wedding plans are getting out of hand!

