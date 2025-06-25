His Friend Invited Him Over For Dinner, But When He Showed Up His Friend Hadn’t Even Started Cooking Yet

If you tell someone to come over for dinner at a specific time, would you intend to have the food ready to eat at that time? If preparing the meal took longer than you expected, would you give your friend a heads up?

In today’s story, one friend invites another friend over for dinner, and the situation was so frustrating for both of them that even weeks later, they’re still not over it.

Let’s see what happened.

AITA And he said, “I’m never making you dinner again.” Myself at the time, 31M and my friend, Richard 42M had a disagreement over 2 years ago at this point that still seems to cause a rift and has effected our friendship. Richard is a bit of a hermit, and I am one of the few people he interacts with. At this point we had been friends for over 5 years and he had lived at my house for a period of time when he had no work. I never asked him for anything.

Richard wanted to make dinner.

At this point we had separate houses.

He decided that he wanted to make dinner for us one night, a Mexican pork shoulder. He is pretty bad with time, and he told me to be at his house at 6:00 for food that would be ready at that time. I left around 5:45 and got there about 5 to 10 minutes after 6:00. Pretty much directly on time.

The food was not ready on time.

When I got to the house, I discovered that he had just gotten back from the store and that the massive pork shoulder would probably take about 2 hours to compete. Expecting to eat at 6, I hadn’t eaten much of anything all day and was pretty starving. I hadn’t gotten any text or communication in any form that he was running behind. If I did, I would have stopped by somewhere and gotten a snack to hold me over. But showing up and expecting to eat, I was a little bummed out and he could tell.

Richard was upset too.

Richard took this pretty hard, and made it clear that I was being ungrateful as I didn’t offer to help. He never asked me to help – I would happily help if asked to, and I personally like people staying out of the kitchen when I cook. We kind of went back and forth getting stuff. I’d get us pizza, or beer to go along with what he was making ect. The only thing I was bummed about was that I had no communication that he was running behind. I explained this more than once.

Richard is still bitter.

A week or 2 later we had a friend who was in town for a very short and rare appearance. I had scheduled us all getting together and hanging out. In a DM asked if Richard could try to be there on time. At this point he messaged me back saying, “I’m never making you dinner again.”

Richard’s behavior has changed.

Now every time that we do something, which is much less mainly because of our conflicting schedules, he goes overboard making sure things are perfectly even. He gives me a list of things that I need to get at the grocery store for his meal, and gives me jobs to do in the kitchen. I’m making good money now and I can’t even buy him dinner even when I offer, he always needs to PayPal me for exactly what he had afterwards. It always feels so awkward. What could I have done differently?

Richard is the problem. He could’ve had dinner ready on time, given a heads up that he was running late, or not been offended when his friend showed up hungry and was disappointed that the food wasn’t ready.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Richard is rude.

This person also describes Richard as rude.

This person would’ve reacted the same way as OP.

Richard doesn’t sound like a very good friend.

I can see why his friend doesn’t have many friends.

