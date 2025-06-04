His Girlfriend Keeps Throwing Out Leftover Meals, So He Won’t Cook For Her Anymore

We all have food preferences for how we like food cooked.

We also all have different ideas about when leftovers should be thrown out.

That can lead to disagreements.

See why things are tense in this home.

AITAH for refusing to cook after my gf keeps trashing my meals?

I was making scrambled eggs with chorizo when my girlfriend walked in and sniffed the air. “Make me a plate too?” she asked, giving my shoulder that little squeeze she does. I smiled and tossed in extra sausage. That’s our usual routine.

But their system isn’t perfect.

We split rent three ways with my brother, take turns grocery shopping and whoever cooks feeds everyone. That system worked perfectly for two years. Here’s the problem: After making her favorite turkey meatball pasta, I found the entire Tupperware in the trash the next morning. “Babe, the texture got weird overnight,” she shrugged. Then my chili verde met the same fate. Then the shrimp tacos. Every time it was some excuse like “It didn’t keep well” or “I forgot it was in there.”

This is where it gets heated.

Last night when she requested pad thai, I snapped. “Why should I spend 45 minutes cooking if you’re just gonna trash it?” My brother backed me up from the couch: “He’s got a point. We’re throwing away like $20 of groceries every week.” Now my girlfriend is giving me the silent treatment and half our friends say I’m overreacting. AITA for refusing to cook after my gf keeps trashing my meals? Am I really supposed to keep playing personal chef just to see them in the garbage?

Here is what people are saying.

She sounds toxic.

Definitely. So rude.

It’s the only solution.

I thought so, too. Some people think they are above leftovers and want a restaurant life.

Seems straightforward to me.

What a diva.

He’s going to be happy he moved on.

