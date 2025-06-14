His Girlfriend Wants To Get Driving Lessons From A Male Coworker, But He Refuses To Let Him Drive His Car

When you are in a relationship with someone, you will often let them use your car if they need it for some reason.

AITA for telling my girlfriend that no one can drive my car accept for her while I’m away for 3 weeks? My girlfriend is self admittedly not a very good driver, and is still developing her skills. I’m away for 3 weeks and allowed her to use my car while I’m gone to get to and from work as well as appointments.

Well, she mentioned that while I’m gone she could get driving lessons from a male coworker on her downtime. This coworker does not have a car of his own, and is 20 years old. I told her I don’t want anyone driving my car but her and she responded with apprehension, saying something like “you aren’t really like that, are you?”. Hinting that I was overreacting or being unreasonable.

The car is only 1 year into a 7 year loan as well. I don’t even know the kid, but I do know that he walks to and from work, and I’ve never seen him behind the wheel. I also attempted to get her acquainted with driving in more challenging environments, but she always declined, saying she wasn’t ready. Now that I’m gone, I think it’s strange that she wants to potentially take up lessons from a 20 year old with no car or extensive driving experience.

I understand that she just wants something to do with her free time, because I’m not around to keep her company, but it I feel like she’s invalidating my concerns and treating the situation like I’m overreacting or being insecure. AITA?

